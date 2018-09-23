Research has shown that people who work out in the morning are more likely to make exercise a habit. Let's face it: You're tired at the end of the day, and it's easy to choose Alias Grace over a sweat sesh. If you want to change your ways, and you're wondering how to wake up early to work out so you can get it out of the way before work, these wake-up hacks just might do the trick. If you have to be to work by 9, waking up early enough to work out might sound impossible, but you really can do it.

The secret to becoming a wake-up-and-work-out person is setting yourself up for success by developing a manageable routine. Start by committing to waking up 15 minutes earlier for a day or two; then wake up 30 minutes earlier for a few days; increase to 45 minutes earlier for a week; and finally get up one hour earlier for a week. According to Brain Pickings it takes 21 days to form a new habit, which means that after one month, getting up an hour earlier should easily become part of your morning routine.

If you're like, "that's all well and good, but what kind of workout can I do in 15 minutes," the 7-Minute Scientific Workout has got your back. This is a circuit training routine you can do in less than 10 minutes while your coffee is brewing, and it's a great way to ease in to a new morning workout regimen. After the first week, add some of these hacks to keep your new rise-and-shine routine on track. Once you're used to your new wake-up time you can do a longer workout, or even go to the gym if that's your jam.

1 Get A Workout Accountability Buddy Giphy Find a friend and make a pact that involves you both getting up earlier before work, and check in with each other every morning five minutes after you're supposed to get up. Because, when you share your goals with someone else you're more likely to follow through. Also, you really don't want to let your accountability buddy down.

2 Set Two Alarms Giphy OK, if you really want to commit to waking up earlier, and you're not a morning person, you're going to have to treat yourself to a little bit of tough love. Move that alarm clock, i.e. your phone, away from your bed and set two alarms. Pick the two most obnoxious songs from your iTunes library for your alarms so you'll be forced to get up to make the auditory torture stop.

3 Get Ready The Night Before Giphy While you don't have to sleep in your workout clothes, you're more likely to fit in that morning exercise if all you have to do it get up and go. This means having everything ready the night before, including how you plan to work out. Fill up your water bottle, get everything set for your coffee, and put your shoes and clothes next to your bed so there aren't any obstacles to overcome when you wake up.

4 Sign Up For A Non-Refundable Class Giphy Hate wasting money? Sign up for a class that keeps your money if you cancel within 24 hours. This will make it more likely that you'll actually force yourself out of bed to get that workout in. To increase your chances of success even more, make your workout plans with a friend who will be super pissed if you leave them hanging in that 7 a.m. barre class.

5 Reward Your Wins Giphy Change is hard — that's why people don't like to do it. For every week you meet your wake-up-and-work-out goals, give yourself a reward. It could be a new thingy you've had your eye on, dinner out, a massage, or whatever you want. Working toward a reward increases the chances you'll keep going, so don't be stingy with your treats.

6 Get A Wake-Up Light Giphy It's hard to wake up when it's still dark, which is why you need to simulate sunlight to get your ass in gear. You can get a wake-up light alarm clock from Amazon that mimics a real sunrise in your room to help entice you to get out of bed. If you've tried everything else, this just might do the trick.

7 Pop Some Peppermint Giphy Peppermint is a stimulant, so dabbing on some essential oil as soon as your alarm goes off is a great way to help your body and brain start to wake up. Keep it next to your bed so all you have to do is reach over. Jay Cardiello, a celebrity trainer, told Greatist eating a peppermint Altoid first thing a hack he's relied on for years to get going in the morning.

8 Make It Fun Giphy In addition to getting your clothes, water, and coffee ready the night before, get your tunes ready too. You're more likely to want to get up for your morning workout if you're looking forward to it. Make a playlist every night before you go to bed that you can't wait to listen to as soon as you get up. Personally, I listen to the podcast My Favorite Murder while I'm riding my bike. The fact that I can't wait to listen to Karen and Georgia wax poetic about true crime and chin hair makes me actually want to get on my bike, which means I'm more likely to do it.