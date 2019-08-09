Nostalgia is making big bucks of late and TBH, absolutely fair. Reboots of all sorts of shows have been coming to the surface. The remakes of Will & Grace and Fuller House have made for some very entertaining viewing as well as a nice walk down memory lane. So news that Beverly Hills 90210 is (kind of) getting a reboot has fans positively kvelling. It's the kind of news that makes you scream, "what, who, why, when?!" as soon as you hear it. So finding out how to watch BH90210 in the UK is an absolute must.

I contacted Hulu, who are streaming the show stateside, to enquire about how/when we will be able to watch it. I'll let you guys know as soon as I know anything.

However, at present, the Express are reporting that there are no plans as of yet to either stream or broadcast the show over here. Which is a pretty annoying piece of information as this show looks like it's going to be so effing lit. And totally not what you expect at all.

Instead of doing a bit of a cut-forward type situation, the geniuses behind BH90210 have completely spun the whole thing on its head. Which is even more exciting considering it's been nearly 30 years since the show first graced our screens.

TV Promos on YouTube

Instead of just the regular show with all its characters all grown up, the new show will actually be a mockumentary. One in which the cast of the original show play exaggerated versions of themselves as they ready themselves for a reboot of the show. Yes, inception vibes and I too am confused but excited.

The new show will star original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Sadly, however, one cast member who will be missing is Luke Perry. The actor very sadly passed away earlier this year, having suffered a stroke at the age of 52. As Bustle has previously reported, in the first episode of the new BH90210 series, the cast paid tribute to their former co-star.

Bustle has also previously reported on the fact that Doherty, who plays Brenda in the series, was originally not going to join the reboot, but decided to after news of Perry's passing. Doherty famously quit the show in 1994, but she recently spoke to Variety about her change of heart after Perry died. She told the magazine:

"When Luke passed away, I looked at it quite differently: more from the perspective of honoring Luke, his memory, and through a show that he was an integral part of. What an opportunity to be given for us all to band together, be around each other while we mourn and grieve the loss of someone who mattered to all of us deeply."

Doherty will also be appearing on Riverdale in memory of her former co-star.

Although there's been no news about the reboot coming over to this side of the pond yet, I would definitely keep your ear to the ground, as it's set to be one of the most exciting shows of the year.