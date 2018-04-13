On Sunday, former FBI Director James Comey will give his first interview since being fired by Donald Trump last May. Comey sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos to talk about Trump, Hillary Clinton, the 2016 election, and his own experiences in the Trump administration. The James Comey interview will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, and there are several ways you can watch it.

Axios cited a source present at the interview taping as saying that what Comey had to say "going to shock the president and his team" — and based on the 30-second trailer that ABC released, this is a real possibility. The trailer kicks off with Stephanopoulos wondering how strange it must be for Comey to "sit here and compare the president to a mob boss."

Stephanopoulos also asks Comey if he has any information that could threaten the Trump administration, explores the subject of Hillary Clinton, and discusses the possibility of Trump being impeached. Moreover, Stephanopoulos reportedly interviewed Comey for five hours, and only the most significant moments will appear during Sunday's one-hour special.

According to MarketWatch, this 20/20 interview is just one part of Comey's media blitz to promote his upcoming book. ABC News reported that the publication date of Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership, was moved up to April 17 as a result of the "intense scrutiny" the FBI is currently facing. The 20/20 interview with James Comey will likely touch on this, as well as the current political climate, and below is a list of just a few ways you can watch it.

Live On ABC News (TV And Online)

ABC News on YouTube

If you have access to a cable service, you can watch Comey's exclusive 20/20 interview right when it airs on ABC. It's slated to air at a 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, and excerpts from the interview will air during other ABC News broadcasts, including Good Morning America, Nightline, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos. The interview will also stream live on the ABC Go website; however, you will still need to provide your cable provider information in order to log in and access the live stream.

On Demand

If you have access to a cable provider and want to watch the 20/20 interview online, you can do so on demand. Cable providers usually post episodes the day after they air; all you need to do is log into your cable provider's streaming service and find the 20/20 episode. You will also be able to access the episode on demand directly through the ABC Go website.

Hulu

If you don't have access to a cable provider, you can also stream the Comey 20/20 interview on Hulu. 20/20 episodes are usually published on Hulu soon after they air, so although you won't be able to watch the episode live on Hulu, you won't have to wait too long. If you don't have a Hulu account, you can sign up for a one-month free trial.

YouTube

If you don't have access to cable or a paid streaming service like Hulu, you may still be able to catch parts of the episode online on YouTube. The official channel for 20/20 often posts excerpts from the show, and you may be able to find other clips from the interview on YouTube as well. However, it's worth nothing that the 20/20 channel does not seem to have been updated recently.

As the FBI faces increasing scrutiny and Trump ponders firing special counsel Robert Mueller as he is in the midst of his Russia investigation, Comey's insight may prove relevant. So if ABC News' dramatic 30-second trailer has made you want to see Comey's reportedly shocking conversation with Stephanopoulos, you will have several options to do so.