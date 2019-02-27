On Wednesday, the president's former fixer and personal attorney will sit down and tell Congress — and the country — that he considers President Donald Trump to be a liar on multiple fronts, including his alleged knowledge of WikiLeaks, payments to Stormy Daniels, and the Trump Tower Moscow. You won't want to miss what will be a dynamic day in the news, to put it lightly. There are several options for how to watch Michael Cohen's testimony live; choose the one that's most convenient for you.

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump also tweeted a response to Cohen's testimony that attacked his former attorney on Wednesday morning. "He is lying in order to reduce his prison time," Trump said, adding that Cohen has just been disbarred in New York.

What's not disputed is where you can watch the testimony. Cohen is planned to testify at 10 a.m. ET, and many networks are livestreaming it, if not broadcasting it directly.

If you have cable, the best bet is C-SPAN3. The network's bread and butter is uninterrupted coverage of Congress, and you'll surely be able to hear every word. It also will put this footage on its website at c-span.org. C-SPAN also offers a radio app option if you're on the go and don't want to use a lot of data.

That's not to say that other broadcast and cable TV networks won't have Cohen on — it's just unlikely that they cover him without stopping for commercials, commentary, or returning to regularly scheduled programing. For networks with multiple digital channels, or Internet-only feeds, it's more likely that you'll find the whole appearance there if you can't access C-SPAN. CBS News' version is on YouTube, which could make playing it more straightforward.

During the opening statement, which is already available online, Cohen made multiple accusations against the president. He calls him, from the get-go, a "racist," a "conman," and a "cheat."

To counter attacks on his own character, Cohen submitted documents to corroborate parts of his story, and apologized to Congress. "The last time I appeared before Congress, I came to protect Mr. Trump," Cohen said. "Today, I’m here to tell the truth about Mr. Trump."

But the regret continued as a theme throughout his opening statement. He said he is ashamed, and then went on to detail accusations that the president broke several laws, both before and after taking office. Chief among the accusations was the reimbursement of Cohen from Trump for the money spent to allegedly silence Stormy Daniels. Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing and said the payments did not violate campaign finance laws.

"I am providing a copy of a $35,000 check that President Trump personally signed from his personal bank account on August 1, 2017 – when he was President of the United States – pursuant to the cover-up, which was the basis of my guilty plea, to reimburse me – the word used by Mr. Trump’s TV lawyer — for the illegal hush money I paid on his behalf," Cohen's prepared statement reads.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times Tuesday that Cohen is a "felon." "It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies," Sanders said.

Tune in to make your own judgment on what he's saying.