How To Watch The Democratic Debate, No Matter Where You Are

If you, like millions of other potential 2020 Democratic primary voters, have no idea which of the 23 candidates you're going to choose when the primaries finally do roll around next year — or if your decision is already made and you just want to see your champion steamroll everyone else — then you'll need to know how to watch the Democratic debate. Luckily for you, there are numerous options both on television and online.

There's been a lot of buildup for this, the first of many debates set to take place between the Democratic candidates — plus, of course, there are a lot of candidates to choose from. According to Business Insider, a full 70% of Democratic voters are planning on watching the two-day event.

The debates are set to take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, Florida. If you've got a TV handy, then you can find them on NBC, MSNBC, and the Spanish-language Telemundo. Between the three channels, though, you also have a wealth of free online options for watching the debates. NBC will make the stream available on NBCNews.com and on the NBC News app. You can also stream them from MSNBC.com or from one of Telemundo's online options.

Basically, you have a lot of options. After all, debates are meant to be watched, because they're a crucial part of how people decide which candidate to vote for. In an effort to make them even more accessible, then, NBC News is also streaming the debates in multiple places besides their official app. As long as you have an internet-connected device that can access Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube, then you'll find one of NBC News' streams.

Debates aren't always this accessible — in 2015, for example, one of the Republican primary debates was only available on CNBC and online for cable TV subscribers, according to The Atlantic. There are no requirements when it comes to streaming presidential or primary debates; basically, in a primary debate, the party in question and the network or networks can agree on whatever deal they like, as The Atlantic wrote.

By making the debates more social media friendly, however, there's more potential for millennials to watch them, as Politico wrote. Millennials watch less TV overall, and yet they could be a very important segment of the Democratic electorate, according to The Brookings Institution — if Democrats can motivate them to vote.

PBS wrote that millennials will make up a bigger portion of America's voters than Baby Boomers by the 2020 election, and they are also a particularly progressive generation, so the millennial vote is likely to be key for any potential Democratic candidate. It's unlikely, then, that the DNC would agree to broadcast a debate on a network that wasn't going to make the debate as available as possible to potential millennial voters.

So, there you have it. Whether you're planning on holding a watch party for the debate, watching it on a device at the pub, or curling up on the couch for a nice evening of wine and debating, you've got plenty of options on how to find a stream.