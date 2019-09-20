The Emmy Awards celebrate the very best in television, so it makes sense that you'd want to give it a watch if you're constantly glued to your Netflix account (join me over here). This year's nominees include several British actors, including Game Of Thrones' Kit Harrington and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. Particularly for this reason, you may be interested in finding out how to watch The Emmys in the UK. Here's everything you need to know about the awards, including if it's possible to watch it live over here.

The bad news (straight out of the gate) is that it doesn't seem that there are any viable ways to legally watch the awards ceremony live over on British shores. In the U.S., FOX are broadcasting the show as it goes on, live from the Microsoft Theater in LA. It will be shown at 8-11pm (ET timezone) and 5-8pm (PT timezone) on 22 September.

However, multiple news sources have reported that no UK channels will be broadcasting The Emmys live, nor will there be a streaming service that allows for us Brits to tune in. Arguably our only hope is the potential news that we may be able to watch via the Emmys official website, Facebook page, and/or YouTube channel. This doesn't seem to be a foregone conclusion though, but here's hoping!

If you tend to tune in to awards ceremonies to check out the best dresses and coolest makeup, and to do a little celeb spotting, it may also be worth watching the E! YouTube channel (or the E! channel on your Sky box), which will be streaming all the red carpet arrivals and other action.

This year, the ceremony is set to be hosted by comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost (who is engaged to actress Scarlett Johansson). It will mark The Emmy's 71st year, and the nominated shows and actors are set to make it more exciting than ever.

Unsurprisingly, the show with the most nominations this year is Game Of Thrones, which boasts an incredible 32 nods after its eighth and final season aired earlier this year. Other shows which feature very heavily in the nominations list include Netflix's Russion Doll, When They See Us, HBO's Chernobyl, and BBC's Killing Eve.

You can check out the list of nominations for key awards below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Competition Programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Information Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Structured Reality Programme

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in House Of Cards (Netflix)

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde in Ozark (Netflix)

Billy Porter as Pray Tell in Pose (FX Networks)

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson in This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen in Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer in Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia in Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag in Fleabag (Prime Video)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson in black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle as Maurice “Mo” Monroe in Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson as Michael in The Good Place (NBC 1)

Michael Douglas s as Sandy Kominsky in The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader as Barry in Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levyas as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Amy Adams as Camille Preaker in Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell in Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis as Sharon Salaam in When They See Us (Netflix)

Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act (Hulu)

Niecy Nash as Delores Wise in When They See Us (Netflix)

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays in True Detective (HBO)

Benicio del Toro as Richard Matt in Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Jared Harris as Valery Legasov in Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise in When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark (Netflix)

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul (AMC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul (AMC)

Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper in House Of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer in Veep (HBO)

Sian Clifford as Claire in Fleabag (Prime Video)

Olivia Colman as Godmother in Fleabag (Prime Video)

Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan in GLOW (Netflix)

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed in Barry (HBO)

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon as various characters in Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander in The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan as NOHO Hank in Barry (HBO)

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh in Veep (HBO)

Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches in Barry (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau in Barry (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Linda McCray in When They See Us (Netflix)

Patricia Clarkson as Adora Crellin in Sharp Objects (HBO)

Vera Farmiga as Elizabeth Ledererin When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk in Chernobyl (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie