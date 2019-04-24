On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Southern University will host eight different Democratic presidential candidates in a forum centered around women of color, reports Houston Public Media. If you're wondering how to watch the "She the People" presidential forum, look no further than the usual social media channels.

"To win in 2020, Democrats will need women of color to vote, organize, and advocate for politics that inspire the new American majority,” said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, in a press release. “That’s why it’s long past time for a presidential primary forum to focus on the issues that most impact women of color."

If you want to tune into the event, it will be streaming on at least two channels, according to the forum's organizers. One stream can be found on YouTube, the other on the She the People Facebook page. The forum, according to organizers, will begin at 1 p.m. central time. It will last for about three hours.

Candidates who will be included include: Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“We want to change the dynamic that women of color had been taken for granted for decades,” Allison told The Washington Post. “Savvy campaigns understand the role of women of color . . . those are the ones that are positioned to be successful. They are campaigning directly to the most loyal Democrats."

Each candidate will have 20 minutes to be on stage, where they will address the audience and take questions, per the Post.

