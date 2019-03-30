Wearing clashing prints has always kind of terrified me, because I constantly have the worry in the back of my head that people are going to think I just made a terrible fashion mistake, and not know I am clashing on purpose. The thing is, though, if you want to try something bold and brave with your wardrobe, there’s actually nothing better than clashing clothes. It’s hard to know how to wear clashing prints, but over the years (mainly from keeping a close eye on all the most stylish sites out there — Net-A-Porter I'm looking at you) I have seen that how insanely cool and chic it can look. You just need to know where to start.

The main thing you should try to remember when clashing prints is that fashion is supposed to be about having fun, so wear what makes you feel good. However, if you need a little guidance, there are certain tips and tricks you can follow in order to nail clashing prints with ease. From layering outerwear to upping your accessory game, there are some go-to looks that will suit everyone and are super easy to follow.

If you’re not sure quite where to start, my top tips are below…