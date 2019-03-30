How To Wear Clashing Prints: The 6 Easy Tips To Follow
Wearing clashing prints has always kind of terrified me, because I constantly have the worry in the back of my head that people are going to think I just made a terrible fashion mistake, and not know I am clashing on purpose. The thing is, though, if you want to try something bold and brave with your wardrobe, there’s actually nothing better than clashing clothes. It’s hard to know how to wear clashing prints, but over the years (mainly from keeping a close eye on all the most stylish sites out there — Net-A-Porter I'm looking at you) I have seen that how insanely cool and chic it can look. You just need to know where to start.
The main thing you should try to remember when clashing prints is that fashion is supposed to be about having fun, so wear what makes you feel good. However, if you need a little guidance, there are certain tips and tricks you can follow in order to nail clashing prints with ease. From layering outerwear to upping your accessory game, there are some go-to looks that will suit everyone and are super easy to follow.
If you’re not sure quite where to start, my top tips are below…
1. Wear it in one
The rule:
The easiest way to clash your prints? Buy a single piece that already features mixed prints in one. The Topshop Austin dress sold out extremely quickly, probably in part due to its excellent easy clashing. Until it re-stocks, there's a brilliant shirt version in the same print.
What to wear:
Topshop Mixed Floral Double Tie Top
£32
Topshop
The perfect top for spring, wear this with light jeans in spring, and cut off shorts in summer.
2. Layer & use outerwear
The rule:
Probably the second easiest way to wear more than one print is to get your outerwear involved. Simply sport a patterned top or slip dress, and throw on a different printed jacket. Don't think about it too much, and just work whatever you have.
What to wear:
Monki Oversized Shirt Dress
£30
Monki
A printed dress that's still pretty low-key, this is an easy one to layer with a jacket.
With:
& other stories Jaguar Print Cotton Workwear Jacket
£89
& other stories
A piece that's great to layer with, and light enough to wear in spring and summer.
3. Wear spots with stripes
The rule:
Not sure which prints are made to be clashed? An easy one is mixing a spotty piece with a stripey one. Just ensure there are different colours, textures and sizes going on to ensure effective clashing. Layering a slip dress with a polo is a great way to do this. See below for an example.
What to wear:
ASOS polo neck top in retro stripe
£14
ASOS
A cheap and cheerful stripey polo neck. The layering opportunities with this one are endless.
With:
River Island cami slip dress in mixed polka dot
£28
ASOS
You'll get so much wear out of this pretty spotted summer dress, and can layer it up to clash in winter.
4. Use accessories
The rule:
Clashing can be seriously intimidating. I get it. It's not always the easiest trend to pull off. If you're still not totally on board with giving clashing a go, start small and pair a printed bag with another printed dress, or wear a bright scarf with a vibrant top. You can start small, and build up you clashing confidence.
What to wear:
Zara Top & Skirt
£99.98
Zara
This matching top (£29.99) and skirt (£69.99) duo are major, and will make the perfect 80s-influenced summer outfit.
With:
Zara Animal Print Bucket Bag
£39.99
Zara
Wear your floral outfit with this bag for maximum impact. Zebra print is great for clashing as it's still fairly neutral and features monochrome colours.
5. Do it with swimwear
The rule:
It's about that time of year again when bikinis are starting to come back into shops. This summer, why not elevate your bikini look with a little clashing? Pair a printed swimsuit with a kaftan like the one below.
What to wear:
H&M One-Shoulder Swimsuit
£29.99
H&M
This one-shoulder snake-print swimsuit is the perfect beach look.
With:
Topshop Snake Print Chiffon Kimono
£30
Topshop
Especially when you pair it with this snake kimono, designed in different clashing tones.
6. Mix your florals
The rule:
Not into spots and stripes or animal print? The humble floral print is here to save the day. There are so many different types of floral, from modern, vibrant designs to classic watercolour styles. Mix and match to create the best clash.
What to wear:
H&M Slip Dress
£39.99
H&M
This simple and pretty slip could do with a little upgrade, which can easily come from clashing prints.
With:
BDG Floral Utility Gilet
£64
Urban Outfitters
Wear it with this interesting utility gilet, which can add an edge to any outfit.