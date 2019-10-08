Rihanna fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to buying merch from their idol. Whether it's underwear that the singer has created or a beauty line that has become the standout pioneer in diversity, there's plenty to get your hands on if you love all things Rihanna. And now the star has gone and created an autobiography. But this is no regular autobiography. No, no. This is a Rihanna autobiography, meaning it's bigger, better, and way cooler than any you've seen before. Here's how and where to buy Rihanna's book in the UK, along with everything you need to know about the guaranteed bestseller.

The autobiography, aptly named Rihanna, is unlike anything in book shops right now, largely because of its image-first format. Instead of pages and pages of musings written by the singer, the exciting book actually boasts over 1,000 photographs and pictures, many of which have never been seen before.

Weighing in at an impressive seven kg (15 pounds) and with 504 crisp pages, this is the ultimate coffee table book for die-hard Rihanna fans, or just for anyone who is constantly chasing an Instagrammable living room space. As well as pages and pages of amazing imagery, the book also contains 11 special inserts, including a removable poster, and seven gatefolds. It also comes with wrap-around cloth binding, and is accompanied by a printed black carrying case. If you hadn't already realised, this book is basically boujee as hell.

So what can we expect from the contents? Well, Rihanna contains snapshots from way back when in Rihanna's past, including her childhood growing up in Barbados. The book also showcases the singer at the height of her fame on worldwide tours and working as a designer and entrepreneur in other areas of her life. We also get a behind-the-scenes look into her private moments with friends and family.

Speaking about her latest project, Rihanna said:

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody."

Book publisher Phaidon’s CEO, Keith Fox, added: “We are excited and proud to publish this incredible book by this extremely talented and influential woman. Rihanna is such an important and groundbreaking artist, style icon, and entrepreneur and we are looking forward to sharing her fascinating life with a larger audience.”

Rihanna on YouTube

So where can you get your hands on one in the UK? Well, London retailer Harvey Nichols has the exclusive on this one, and you're able to pre-order your copy on their website from today until Oct. 19 2019 for delivery before the global release on Oct. 24 2019. At £120, this book is not cheap, but IMO, it's totally worth it. Rihanna will also be available in Harvey Nichols stores in the UK and Ireland from Oct. 19, and there will even be a dedicated window display in Knightsbridge to celebrate the launch.