Being a social person who gets attention in all the right ways isn't something that comes easily to everyone. It's hard to walk into a party or a crowded room and know exactly what to say and how to act! At the same time, though, everyone has their moments where they wish they could be that person who really lights up a room. You know who I'm talking about: those people who seem to effortlessly capture the attention of everyone in the best possible way, making every social gathering a little more fun just by being there. Figuring out how to do this is different for everyone, and being able to successfully nail it really depends on your personality. If you want to know how to light up a room, you can start by paying attention to your zodiac sign.

Your sign can pinpoint certain strengths you have that you can play up in social situations to really come across as more likable. Because, really, in order to do that, you need to do what works for you, not what seems to work for someone else. For example: I'm a shy Scorpio. I can't light up a room by walking in and starting a party, because that's just not the way I am, and it would be a very awkward experience for everyone involved. Instead, I have to stick to my strengths, and go from there.

Here are a few tips on how to really light up a room based on your zodiac sign. Remember them next time you go out!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tell A Funny Story Cora Foxx/Bustle As an Aries, you are known for being charismatic, confident, social, outgoing, friendly, and generally the life of the party. People are just attracted to your vibe and want to be around you, so lighting up a room is something that definitely comes easy to you. If you really want to make an effort, though, try doing so by telling a funny story that gets everyone involved. It makes you the center of attention and is entertaining for everyone else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Host A Small Dinner Party Cora Foxx/Bustle Amy Zerner and Monte Farber, authors of the astrology cookbook Signs and Seasons, told Vogue that a Taurus has "a common sense approach along with a fondness for the good life, luxury foods and eating pleasure. Venus’s children are better-than-average cooks and better-than-average decorators, too. The emphasis for a Taurus is on the aesthetic aspects of the meal: beautiful presentation, table setting, flowers and music." Taurus' are also known for being cultured and practical. For these reasons, you can try lighting up a room by hosting a small dinner party that makes everyone feel more sophisticated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Get Everyone To Play A Game Cora Foxx/Bustle Geminis are known for being fun, social, playful, exciting, and curious. Thanks to your awesome personality, you can make any social situation more fun by starting up a game with everyone who's there — it doesn't matter if it's a small or large crowd. You're sure to make everyone around you have a better time with an exciting new activity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Act As A Great Listener Cora Foxx/Bustle As a Cancer, some of your biggest strengths include being sensitive and nurturing. You don't need to do something outgoing or make a big scene in order to ramp up a social event — you just need to act like a good friend to the people around you. Use your strengths to have some great, deep conversations with your friends that they'll truly appreciate.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Throw A Theme Party Cora Foxx/ Bustle According to Zerner and Farber, "Entertaining is an art form for Leos." As a Leo, you love to throw parties that are exciting, interesting, and fun for everyone. Acting as host to a great party is a perfect way for you to light up a room, and you can take that a step further by throwing an elaborate theme party that is sure to be remembered.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Plan An Interesting Dinner Party Cora Foxx/Bustle Virgos are fun to be around, but as a Virgo, you're also smart, analytical, generous, and warm-hearted. One of your biggest skills is planning things and getting people together. Combine the two by throwing a dinner party full of interesting people who will love to get to know one another. And, of course, you get to play host to an awesome evening. What better way is there to be the center of attention?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Bring People Together Cora Foxx/Bustle As a Libra, you are very social and charming, someone people to talk to and be around. So, lighting up a room shouldn't be very difficult for you. But if you really want to enhance your social setting, do so by introducing people to each other to start new friendships. You're great at bringing people together thanks to your awesome social skills, so put them to good use!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Open Up and Divulge Some Secrets Cora Foxx/Bustle Fellow Scorpio, you are a complicated sign because you're so mysterious, brooding, and moody. This can make it hard to light up a room effortlessly. You can get everyone's attention by actually opening up and being a little more candid — it's a side people don't see very often.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Do Something Spontaneous Cora Foxx/Bustle Those who call Sagittarius their sign are often seen as super adventurous, social, and wise. Bring that playful side of yourself to a social gathering and do something spontaneous. It's an easy way to light up a room and get all of the attention — and you'll have fun doing it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Make Something Delicious Cora Foxx/Bustle Zerner and Farber also told Vogue that "Capricorns are patient and like to prepare hearty dinners. Their persistence coupled with their desire to adhere to tradition helps to make their gatherings as pleasant and special as possible." If that sounds like you, then try making something delicious to make everyone around you happier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Start A Debate Cora Foxx/Bustle As an Aquarius, you are smart, social, and "always looking for new perspectives." You like to talk to others, so to really make things interesting, start up a debate with everyone in the room. It shouldn't be anything crazy, of course, but something interesting that will get everyone talking.