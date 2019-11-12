Huda Kattan has one of the most popular and influential beauty brands around, boasting the most incredible range of eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, and heavy duty foundations. So it really comes as no surprise that she has finally opened a bricks and mortar store. And after much waiting, Huda Beauty's first London pop-up store is finally open. Making a move we've all been hoping she would, Kattan is bringing the Huda experience to life in Covent Garden this winter. Here's everything you need to know about the new store.

Let's begin with the basics; the store is based in the East Piazza in Covent Garden in London, and will be open for nearly a whole month from Friday 29 November to Thursday 26 December.

The pop up is inspired by Huda's latest 18-shade eyeshadow palette, Mercury Retrograde, which dropped last month to the delight of fans. The store offers a distinctly galactic vibe, and feels very space age.

The brand has previously promised that this will be an "interactive shopping experience" unlike any other, and after visiting the store myself, I can confirm it is just as amazing as expected. The pop-up stocks Huda favourites, as well as limited edition products and accessories, exclusive to the bricks and mortar store.

Kattan previously said that she has been "DYING to do a Pop-up for ages," and that she "knew the first one had to be in Covent Garden". She also took to her Instagram stories to explain why she chose London for her first pop-up experience. “I was really really particular about where the first one would ever be,” she told her followers. “I love London so much. It is one of my favourite places to go in the world but also our followers there are so incredible, so amazing, so loving every time we are there and I am really excited to bring you guys something amazing.”

Now onto the nitty gritty bit. While the brand have explained that entry to the store is completely free, it may take a bit of forward planning to go. Understandably, they are predicting a super high volume of visitors (especially around the Christmas period), so queues are likely. However, you can actually go online and book a time slot to make queue-free entry a breeze. Appointments will be released weekly, and will go on a first come, first served basis. What's more, if you're one of the first 100 people to enter the store, you will receive a surprise goody bag filled with all things Huda. Happy Huda day!