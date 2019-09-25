If you're in need of a scary movie to watch, Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie might be a good choice. But, be warned that once you check out Hulu's Uncanny Annie trailer you might never want to see the movie Jumanji again — or ever play the game. Basically, Hulu's release that drops on Oct. 4 is a nightmare Jumanji.

As you can watch in the trailer below, which was exclusively shared by Entertainment Weekly on Sept. 25, Uncanny Annie follows a group of friends who are playing a game called "Uncanny Annie." According to the description shared by EW, "On Halloween night, a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape…and win to survive."

The trailer is definitely creepy, dark, and looks like the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season. Uncanny Annie stars Reign's Adelaide Kane, Famous in Love's Georgie Flores, The Society's Jacques Colimon, Halloween's Dylan Arnold, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Evan Bittencourt, and Paige McGhee. Paul Davis directed the film and Alan Blake Bachelor and James Bachelor wrote the movie.

One of the character's explains the game in the trailer as follows: "You are now in Annie's box of fun, where you must play along to see the sun." And once they roll the dice, not-so-happy things start happening, like getting stuck inside the game. Upon exiting the house where they're playing the game, someone declares, "It's pure darkness." They add, "This is real. We're in the game." The game in Uncanny Annie also requires players to pull cards that are labeled with different entities, like "The Prankster."

Hulu on YouTube

It sounds a lot like Jumanji, except there aren't any animals (as far as what the trailer shows) and it's much darker than the film starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst. Someone even references the 1995 movie in the trailer by proclaiming, "Maybe if we beat it then everything goes to normal like in Jumanji?" It's unclear if beating the game will work in their favor, but you'll just have to watch and see for yourself.

Uncanny Annie is part of Hulu and Blumhouse's Into the Dark anthology series, which was renewed for a 12-episode second season in August. Every month, a feature-length installment is released on the streaming service that is inspired by a holiday and, per The Wrap, given the "Blumhouse signature genre/thriller spin on the story." During the first season, there were episodes released for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Valentine's Day, International Women's Day, April Fool's, Mother's Day, Father's Day, July Fourth, the first day of school, and Daughter's Day.

Uncanny Annie, the Halloween-themed installment, is the first release of the second season. Into the Dark's Season 2 schedule hasn't been released and it remains unclear if the sophomore season will produce movies for the same holidays that were part of Season 1. Fans will just have to wait and see what the anthology series releases this time around and based on Uncanny Annie, Into the Dark isn't going to hold back on the scares.