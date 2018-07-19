There's nothing cuter than when restaurants have an item on the menu especially for pets — like cat treats or biscuits for dogs. These perks are even greater in the summer when the heat is beating down on you and your animal alike. Dogs usually get the spotlight when it comes to specialized menu finds like this, but this new DIY treat finally shifts the spotlight: ice cream pops for cats. The cold-treat trend is currently popping up all over Japan, as temperatures in the country continues to crawl up and cat owners needed a solution for pets who wouldn't drink from their bowls. The best part is that you don't have to shell out a dime for this cat-friendly snack — you'll probably already have everything you need at home.

You won't have to worry about your family or roommates getting into this ice cream (if they do, they'll regret it): the primary ingredient is cat food. "It's not the same ice cream you'd buy, but by freezing catfood and some water, you can create a cooling treat for your cat," a Twitter moment explains. The only other tools you need are an ice tray and some toothpicks or popsicle sticks, and then PetCo recommends "adding water [to the canned food] and mixing it in a blender" before you pour and freeze. Voilà — your cat will be infinitely happy and you'll be proud of your Pinterest-worthy DIY. Also, these cat ice-cream pops are so, so cute.

Regular ice cream is a no-go for cats since they have trouble properly digesting milk-based products (the sugar, milk, and cream in the product could give them a pretty bad stomachache). If you've tried the cat-friendly DIY ice cream and your four-legged friend is loving it, you might even consider stocking up on the different versions of the treat throughout the summer. CANIDAE, a popular pet food brand, has some other great ideas for frozen cat treats. If you want to switch it up and try making the ice cream from scratch instead of using cat food, they recommend blending "eggs, meat or tuna, and whey powder," mixing the ingredients with a little bit of water, and freezing the snacks in small cups or an ice tray. Then, if you want to save some for next week, you can store them in a freezer bag.

Cats love fish, right? If your cat is a die-hard seafood lover, CANIDAE suggests opening a can of tuna or salmon into a bowl (juice included, but remove the bones). Blend the concoction, and then pull out the ice tray again to freeze and then serve. If you're feeling creative, you can even make a game out of the cat-popsicle and simply put a few cat treats in some water or chicken broth, freeze in an ice tray, and then let your pet enjoy scavenging for the gold. Lastly, you can make your cat's homemade ice cream even tastier by combining cat food with yogurt or fruit instead of water — they'll definitely appreciate it on a hot day.

It can be truly difficult to resist those puppy or kitten eyes begging you for a spoonful of your chocolate chip ice cream on a summer day, but luckily there's tons of easy pet-friendly alternatives that won't result in upset stomachs (and a lot of cleaning up on your part). Most of the ingredients can be found right in your pantry or refrigerator, so you don't even have to leave the comfort of your air conditioned house. These DIY cat ice-cream pops will likely only take you a few minutes to actually prepare, but your cat will be grateful for a lifetime — or nine.