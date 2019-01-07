Idris Elba hasn't been cast as James Bond, at least not yet. But he knows fans want him to step into the iconic role, so he decided to have a bit of fun about it at the Golden Globes with the help from the current James Bond himself. Idris Elba and Daniel Craig's Golden Globes selfie jokes about the James Bond casting discussions, and it's clear that the two actors aren't afraid to have a laugh together.

Elba shared a selfie of himself and Craig making shifty eyes at one another during Sunday's awards ceremony. From the looks of the picture, Craig is barely holding back a smirk as he attempts to give his fellow actor a look of contempt. Elba shared the photo on his Instagram and Twitter, with the annotation "Awks" on the bottom right of the image. But despite the display of awkwardness, there's definitely no rivalry about the Bond franchise here — just two actors having a good time at the show.

As Vox pointed out in August 2018, the discussion about Elba playing Bond has gone on for more than a decade now. Fans often talk about wanting the Luther star to become a part of the franchise, despite the fact that there's never been any actual evidence that it's going to happen.

This isn't the first time Elba has addressed the Bond rumors, either, but he's never given much credence to the reports. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Elba explicitly said he wouldn't be the next Bond during an interview with Good Morning Britain. When asked if he'd be "the next 007," Elba had a one-word answer: "No." His tone was friendly, but the response pretty much speaks for itself.

Good Morning Britain on YouTube

Meanwhile, Craig famously said in 2015 that he didn't want to play Bond again. "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," Craig told Time Out London, when asked about the potential for making another Bond movie. "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on." At that point, Craig had already portrayed the character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

The actor eventually had a change of heart about the franchise, though. In August 2017, Craig confirmed he'd play Bond again, in the upcoming Bond 25. There aren't much details about the 2020 movie yet. But Cary Fukunaga is set to direct, and the movie will go into production in March, according to IndieWire.

But while Elba might not be appearing in a James Bond movie any time soon, there is another Golden Globes attendee who might. Rami Malek, who took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, has been rumored to be playing a villain in the new movie. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Malek said it would be a "dream role," but he didn't confirm that he'd actually make an appearance in Bond 25.

Whatever happens with the Bond franchise in the future, it looks like Craig and Elba are on perfectly fine terms with each other. Elba may not be playing Bond right now (and he may not ever play the character, period), but that doesn't mean he can't have some fun with the rumors.