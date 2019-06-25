If You Rush Into Relationships, You’re Likely 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

Depending on who you are, and what your zodiac sign is, when you meet someone you really like romantically, it can be difficult not to want to jump into things right away. And while there are certain zodiac signs that rush into relationships faster than others, there are also a lot of things in your personal chart that can impact how you approach love.

"Everyone’s chart is going to impact things differently," astrologer Patricia Clark Hippolyte, who is based out of NYC, tells Bustle. "Your sun sign tells you how you are at their core, your moon signs are going to be your emotional weather, and where your Venus lands in your chart tells you what you like and who you look for in regards to love. If I was doing a chart, I would immediately go to the Venus and see what house it was in [to get a read on love.]"

Clark says to take it all with a grain of salt, however, since you can’t make a generalization and make it personal for everyone.

"You can always go deeper on someone's own chart," Clark says, but where your signs land can give you a little insight into how you might act during relationships. Take a look below to see which signs are more likely to speed right into all things love and lust.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "If anyone is impulsive around relationships, it’s an Aries," Clark says. In some ways, she says, it can be over before it begins, because it can often be so much about the pursuit and the chase more than anything for Aries. An Aries likes a challenge, and are super ardent about making things official when they are pursuing, but they can sometimes lose interest when things are actually set in stone. Even if an Aries isn't always the first one to make the move, if they want someone, they generally make it known. Clark's advice? Take time going into a romantic situation. Pump the breaks if it feels like you are going too hard and fast and just go slowly. While that might feel really hard, it can be super beneficial.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo’s love being in love," Clark says. "They love to be worshipped, and are also going to be lathering people up with praise." A Leo is the type who will tell their lover — and expect to be told — that "there is no one in the world greater than you." Clark says that a good way for Leo's to approach relationships is to channel some objectivity, and try to get a little detachment and perspective from all those intense emotions. In her words, "channel some Aquarius energy." While passion is totally great, if you back up a little from the heat and drama, you can see things for how they are and approach with a little more ease and caution.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle A Libra may just want a relationship badly, Clark says. They can feel a little lost if they have no partner, and they generally feel they like are living their best lives when they have someone to share it with. "A Libra generally doesn't like to be alone," Clark says. "They are often focused on finding someone else and might really feel like something in their life is missing if they don't have someone." Clark says that for a Libra who wants to jump from relationship to relationship, try for awhile to do the opposite. "Remind yourself that you can be alone. You can do things on your own and change the tape. It's empowering," Clark says.