If You Spend More Than 3 Hours A Day At A Desk, These 31 Things Are Life-Changing

Our surroundings have a huge effect on our overall well-being. So when it comes to optimizing productivity, focus, and just general happiness while working — and gaming, reading, eating, chatting, and all the other things we do at a desk — what your desk looks and feels like has a massive impact. That's why if you spend hours at a desk, you're going to want some of these life-changing items for your desk.

So whether you are stuck in a small space, need something to counteract the computer's glare, or just are in need of a little functional inspiration, count on these customer tested and approved picks like a wireless mouse that's actually comfortable on your wrists, an adjustable keyboard or laptop stand, or a chic bamboo charging dock for all of your gadgets. And to make yourself a little more comfortable, consider a lumbar pillow to help alleviate lower back pain or some screen-safe wipes to get rid of streaks and germs.

1. These Velcro Ties That Keep Your Cords Tidy Velcro Brand One-Wrap Ties (5-Pack) $2.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Velcro’s one-wrap ties make it easy to sort and organize loose items like cable cords and even come in multicolor packs so you can color code your items. The pre-cut ties are reusable, and they come in multiple sizes and colors, so the possibilities are endless. One user wrote, “Trust me, you’ll keep finding uses for them!”

2. This Surge Protector With 2 USB Outlets & A Shelf Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf 8-Port Surge Protector $24.88 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant surge protector has six AC outlets and two USB ports so you can power up to eight devices at once — and it comes with a shelf to keep them stashed on. Installation is as easy as plugging the shelf socket into a three-prong outlet.

3. This Cooling Gel Memory Foam Cushion With 5,000+ 5-Star Reviews ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon ComfiLife’s memory foam seat cushion reduces pressure on your tailbone and lower back and is ergonomically designed to promote healthy posture. It's made from durable memory foam with a cooling top layer of gel and a non-slip rubber bottom so you can sit comfortably all day.

4. This Under-Desk Elliptical That Keeps You Moving Even When You're Stuck At Your Desk Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Elliptical $97.09 | Amazon See On Amazon Sunny Health’s compact under-desk elliptical fits under most desks, which allows you to increase your activity levels even when you’re stuck at work. Eight levels of resistance allow you to adjust the intensity of your workout, and a built-in digital monitor lets you keep tabs on your progress by tracking time, speed, calories, and distance.

5. These Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses The Reduce Eye Strain & Fatigue TIJN Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Blue-light-blocking glasses reduce the inevitable eye fatigue that comes from staring at screens all day. These lenses are abrasion-resistant, the frames are super light, and they're available in 12 colors and patterns. Blocking out blue lights can even help you sleep easier at night.

6. A Set Of Smooth Gel Pens With Erasable Ink Pilot FriXion Clicker Gel Ink Pens $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Pilot's FriXion pens are easy to write with but if you make a mistake, the thermo-sensitive gel ink is easily erasable. Retractable and refillable, packs come in multicolors or single colors (including classic blue and black). With a 4.5-star rating, customers say they work.

7. This Organizer & Charging Dock That Keeps Your Gadgets All In One Place Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station $26.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100% bamboo desktop gadget organizer not only gives you a place to store your devices as they charge, but it also has two storage compartments for pens and other small items, keeping your desk neat and clutter-free. It even includes five 1-foot cables. One reviewer wrote, “ This just arrived yesterday, and I added my charger and organized all my family's devices. It is really well made, and I appreciate the fact that it came with the smaller cords so that the devices all plug in consistently."

8. A Breathable Memory Foam Pillow For Back Support That's Comfortable All Day Everlasting Comfort Pure Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Everlasting Comfort’s memory foam lumbar pillow supports your back while a mesh cover ensures breathability. The cover is even removable for easy laundering. There are two two adjustable straps that keep it firmly in place, and it’s available in five different colors.

9. These Gel Wrist Rests That Relieves Pressure & Reduces Fatigue VicTsing Upgraded Keyboard Wrist Rest and Mouse Wrist Rest Pad $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The ergonomic design and memory foam and gel padding of VicTsing’s keyboard and mouse rests keeps your wrists in a more natural position to relieve pressure and reduce fatigue. The backing is made with anti-skid rubber and its rounded design makes it super comfortable.

10. This Optical Mouse That Keeps Your Wrist In A Neutral Position Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon, this wireless mouse by Anker is a cult-classic. Its user-friendly design keeps your hand in a neutral handshake position, reducing pain, pressure, and fatigue. One user noted, “After I got this, not a scrap more wrist trouble. I use it every day and it feels like I haven't been using my wrists at all. You'd never think just having your wrists vertical would make such a difference, but it does.”

11. This Doctor-Formulated Brain Booster That Improves Concentration & Focus Genius Consciousness Super Nootropic Brain Booster Supplement $37.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you consistently fall prey to the 2 p.m. slump, this brain booster supplement may be just what you need to get over the hump and improve your focus in the process. Formulated by a doctor, Genius Consciousness’s blend includes lion’s mane mushrooms and L-Tyrosine and has won more than 4,000 five-star ratings.

12. These Faux Succulents That Look Very Real MoonLa Artificial Succulent Plants (5-Pack) $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Add the soothing charm of plants without all the upkeep with this set of five artificial succulents that look life-like. "A friend stopped by while I was opening the box and asked if they were real!" one fan wrote.

13. This 5-Piece Set That Creates A Home For All Your Odds & Ends Sorbus 5-Piece Desk Organizer Set $23.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sorbus desk organizer set includes five elegant organizers to accent and declutter any desk, with a pencil cup holder, letter sorter, letter tray, hanging file organizer, and even a sticky note holder. It’s available in four different colors, all of which instantly tie together your decor.

14. This Adjustable Footrest With A Massaging Surface Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Footrest With Massage Surface $27.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Eureka’s adjustable footrest improves your posture and circulation while reducing leg fatigue. Treads on the surface of the footrest give you the option of a foot massage whenever you want one, and the unit can tilt up to 20 degrees allowing you to change positions and still be comfortable.

15. A Wobble Cushion That Lets You Work Out While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion $21.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Gaiam’s wobble cushion turns any seat into a workout because it requires you to engage your core to maintain stability. The net effect is stronger abs and better posture, score and score. It measures 16-inches in diameter, and they're available in three colors.

16. This Palm-Size Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn't Require Water AromaAllure Waterless Portable Mini Essential Oil Diffuser $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon For all the benefits of aromatherapy without water, this mini essential oil diffuser is a sleek like gadget for your desk. The palm-size unit can plug into a USB port or runs on three AAA batteries, and since there's no fan, it's extra quiet so it's great when you don't want to disturb anyone.

17. These Essential Oils To Make You More Alert & Refreshed Chesapeake Bay Candle 100% Pure Essential Diffuser Oils $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Chesapeake Bay Candle’s essential diffuser oils offer a boost to your mood, and the Vitality collection is an especially good choice for work with its oils designed to wake up, focus, and refresh with ingredients like bright citrus and energizing peppermint. But if that isn't your scent jam, there are more than a dozen other combos to choose from.

18. This Monitor Stand That Reduces Eye & Neck Strain 1home Wood Monitor Stand $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon 1home’s wood monitor stand raises the height of your monitor, nipping eye and neck strain in the bud. The space-saving design also adds extra storage so your desk strays organized and free of clutter.

19. This Full-Size Keyboard That Let's You Work On Multiple Screens Easily Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $56.10 | Amazon See On Amazon Logitech’s multi-device wireless keyboard is a full-size keyboard with quiet keys and a number pad. And with this Bluetooth model, you can easily toggle between up to three devices so you can control multiple monitors with ease.

20. This Stand That Positions Your Keyboard Or Laptop For Maximum Comfort ESC Flip Computer Keyboard Stand & Laptop Stand $16.79 | Amazon See On Amazon This keyboard and laptop stand has three adjustable heights that position your device for maximum comfort, reducing tension and strain. This flip stand can accommodate a full-size keyboard and won’t collapse or scratch. It's also nice to have for easy viewing on tablets.

21. These Interlocking Bins For Mix & Match Organization Madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack $12.50 | Amazon See On Amazon With eight pieces that lock together, finally contain paper clips, pens, and more with these bins by Madesmart. High-quality, BPA-free plastic, ensure durability, and rounded edges allow for easy use and cleaning. With over 1,900 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that users love these. One user noted, “This set has been perfect for my desk at work. The clutter in my drawer was so annoying to sift through before I found the right pen or paperclip. Now everything is easy to find and well organized.”

22. These Compressed Gas Dusters That Get Out Hard-To-Reach Gunk From Your Electronics Falcon Dust-Off Electronics Compressed Gas Duster (4-Pack) $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Blasts of compressed air easily remove dust and lint from keyboards, mice, laptop outlets, and other gadgets. As an added bonus Dust-off’s electronics dusters can also be used around the house for cleaning small objects and even window blinds. Get it in a money-saving pack of four.

23. These Lens & Screen Wipes That Keep Dirt & Germs At Bay Care Check Lens Wipes (300-Pack) $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These pre-moistened lens and tech wipes from Care Check are a fast, easy, and convenient way to keep your stuff free of germs and smudges. The ammonia-free formula works on glass surfaces, including cell phones and glasses, as well as laptops, keyboards, and more.

24. This Adjustable Organizer That Gives You A Ton Of Flexibility Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Rack $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable organizer is a great way to create more storage space on your desk. Comprised of two parts, these racks work together or apart and are made from natural wood. Choose between four hues to match your space.

25. This Set Of 2 Boxes That Hide Your Cables & Chargers Yecaye Cable Organizer Box (2-Pack) $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Large enough to conceal power strips, this set of two cable organizer boxes are a handy and affordable solution for messy cords. Made with high-density plastic, the organizer box is impact resistant. Two side doors allow for neat cable arrangement, and the organizer box is available in black or white.

26. This Best-Selling Shiatsu Massager That Really Gets The Kinks Out Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $52.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Sitting at a desk and staring at a computer screen all day is a pain in the neck, literally. With eight deep-kneading massage nodes and three different speeds, this Shiatsu neck and back massager can knead the knots out and also has a built-in heat function and auto-shutoff. With over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon, users are hooked. One user wrote, “I am completely in love with this massager!! I have owned many types over the years but this one really gets the kinks out!”

27. This LED Lamp That Reduces Eye Strain (& Adds An Extra USB Port) TW Lighting The IVY LED Desk Lamp With USB Port $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Florescent and blue lights can be harsh on the eyes, so adding a mini desk lamp to your desk not only brightens up your space, but can also reduce eye strain. This lamp is dimmable and has a USB port for charging your devices, too. "My eyes were becoming too strained from working from home on a laptop and the terrible lighting in my home so I purchased this For my work space and it’s an incredible difference. I’m no longer straining to see," one customer wrote.

28. This Personal Air Circulator For Stuffy Spaces Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan $17.95 | Amazon See On Amazon The vortex air circulation of the Vornado Flippi fan adds some much-needed ventilation to stuffy spaces and moves air all around you. The compact design packs in an adjustable tilt head and two speed controls. It’s available in seven different colors.

29. This Heated Throw Blanket For Drafts & Overactive ACs Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have a drafty office or one that's cranking up the air conditioning, a heated throw blanket is a luxurious addition to your desk. This one from Sunbeam has three heat settings which are easy to control with the remote and a three-hour auto-off function. It's even machine washable, dryer safe, and available in six colors.

30. These Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones That Dial Down The Distractions Letscom Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $34.99 | Amazon See On Amazon When it's too loud to concentrate and get things done, add a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. These are a lot more affordable than most but still offer wireless Bluetooth connectivity and great sound. Get 25 hours of playtime with each charge.