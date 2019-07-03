If Your Home Needs A Makeover, These 39 Things On Amazon Make A Big Impact For Under $30

Your home is your castle — and every castle needs a little upgrade from time to time. Certain household items begin to show wear and tear after lots of use, and others just begin to look dated. And of course, there are always those random items leftover from your off-campus college apartment that you never bothered to replace. Now, most of us aren't lucky enough to get a free home makeover courtesy of HGTV, but there's affordable ways to add some more style into your living space — and that's why I've curated this list of home makeover products on Amazon.

Amazon is full of amazing home products that combine practicality with aesthetics, so you can stock up on items you'll actually use — but also feel chic and modern. Best of all, none of these items will break the bank — because they're all under $30. That means you can spend more money on the dinner party you'll throw so you can show off your newly made-over pad.

Regardless of whether you live in a studio apartment, a shared space, or a home, there's something on this list that'll make your place look great — without having to shell out for an interior decorator.

1. This Gorgeous Marble Tray You Can Use For So Many Things 4Queens Marble Serving Tray $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This marble tray is both classic and versatile. The marble design gives it a high-end look, and the leather-like handles add another classic and modern touch. Use it as a cheese board, place it on your dresser to display your perfumes, or use it as a tray to bring your loved one breakfast in bed.

2. A Chic And Soft Fur Pillow Cover Ojia Magnollian Faux Fur Pillow Cover $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Cozy up your couch with this luxe faux fur pillow cover. Made with Mongolian-style fur on one side and silky polyester on the other, the cover gives an unexpected shaggy twist to your throw pillows, and the invisible zipper streamlines the look. The machine-washable cover comes in neutrals like cream and gray and playful colors like millennial pink and teal.

3. A Cozy Basket Weave Throw Blanket With Fringe Dll Cotton Basket Weave Throw $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This rustic basket weave throw blanket has a vintage farmhouse vibe that'll look just as great draped over your couch as it will when you take it to the park for a picnic. The 100 percent cotton throw is machine-washable, and you don't have to stress about the fringe — it's ravel-proof. Check out the other patterns too, like herringbone, houndstooth, and bold leopard print. One reviewer writes: "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of this blanket. It’s pretty nice for the price! I would have easily paid $15 more for it in a store. Well worth it!!"

4. These Completely Unique Coasters Cut From Blue Agate AMOYSTONE Blue Agate Coasters (Set of 4) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These geologically-inspired coasters are precision-cut from blue agate and then polished to reveal the stone's interior rings. The outer edges retain the stone's natural roughness and rubber grips on the bottom keep the coasters firmly on your coffee table. And because they're cut from natural blue agate, each coaster is completely unique — and a beautiful addition to the coffee table.

5. These Silicone Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Pretty Chic NEXGADGET Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set (9 Pieces) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep pots and pans safe from scratches with this set of matte gray silicone kitchen utensils. The utensils feature ergonomic and eco-sustainable bamboo handles that are heat-insulated to keep hands safe from burns. Each set comes with tongs, a scraper, a serving spoon, a slotted spoon, a slotted turner, a pasta server, an egg whisk, and a ladle. Keep them all beautifully stored on your countertop in the included bamboo box — they'll give your kitchen a rustic feel.

6.This Gray And White Chevron Shower Curtain Aimjerry Shower Curtain $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Gray and white chevron stripes give this shower curtain a modern vibe. At 4.6-stars, the curtain is highly-rated, with this reviewer writing, "We bought this when we were moving and wanted a crisp and clean and bright look in our bathroom for the open houses. Definitely has an upscale look to it and great quality." Made from waterproof polyester fabric, the curtain can be machine-washed or wiped clean, and the rust-resistant metal grommets prevent tearing. Adding a new shower curtain to your bathroom is one of the most affordable ways to give it a huge boost.

7. A Set of Towels That'll Make You Feel Like You're In Provence Dll Kitchen Dish Towels (Set of 5) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Solids, stripes, and plaids in slate blue give these kitchen towels a French country aesthetic. Made from 100 percent cotton, the oversized towels are highly-absorbent, quick-drying, and machine-washable. The towels are also available in teal, gray, brown, and wine red. Use these to dry dishes and wipe up countertop messes after making a divine coq au vin.

8.These Miniature Succulent Pots Made From Glazed Ceramic T4U Mini Ceramic Succulent Pots (Set of 6) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon At just over 2 inches high, these miniature succulent pots are a perfect way to bring some greenery to a space — which can immediately add more life to your apartment. Each set comes with six unique pots made from glazed ceramic and feature draining holes for easy watering. Use them to brighten up your desk or kitchen windowsill too.

9. A Fluffy Bath Mat That'll Actually Make You Want To Get Out Of The Shower So You Can Step On It Yimobra Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Step out of the shower and onto the fluffiness of this plush and shaggy bath mat. The high-pile mat is extra-large and made from super-absorbent microfiber. It's machine-washable, non-slip, and available in 13 colors.

10. An Amber Glass Dispenser For Hand Soap And Lotion Jarmazing Amber Glass Dispenser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly upgrade your bathroom with this amber glass dispenser. The vintage apothecary-inspired dispenser features rounded edges and a pump that's metal instead of plastic. And it's extra-thick and durable, so you don't have to stress about it breaking. Pour any hand soap or lotion into this, and no one will guess you're using $2 soap.

11. This Lighted Vanity Mirror That'll Make You Feel Like A Star Brightown Hollywood Style Vanity Mirror $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Channel your inner Bette Davis with this lighted Hollywood mirror. The mirror is outlined with 10 dimmable LED globe lights, so you can get a good look at your makeup before your big close up — or perhaps just that big job interview. And installation is a breeze: just use the included adhesive backing, no drilling or hammering required.

12. This Set Of Bamboo Fabric Storage Bins EZOWare Foldable Bamboo Storage Bins (Set of 4) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon A lot of storage solutions sacrifice aesthetics for practicality, but that's not the case with these storage bins made from natural bamboo fabric with rope handles. They're water-resistant, foldable, and perfect for storing toys, bed sheets, throw blankets, magazines, and more.

13. A Three-Tier Jewelry Organizer For Necklaces, Bracelets, And Earrings Love-KANKEI Jewelry Tree $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your baubles within easy rich with this dresser-top jewelry organizer. The organizer has three tiers: use the top one for necklaces, the middle one for bracelets, and the bottom one for earrings — it has perforations so you can slip earring posts right through. The paulownia wood base features two indentations that are perfect for rings.

14. A Rotating Organizer For All Your Cosmetics Sorbus Rotating Makeup Organizer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch your disorganized makeup bag for this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer. The carousel organizer features height-adjustable trays so you can maximize space for smaller items like powder and eye creams while still accommodating larger items like lotion and eyeshadow palettes. The 15 slots on the top tray are perfect for lipstick and nail polish. The organizer is also available in transparent pink or purple.

15. This Super Luxe Trash Can In Brush Brass simplehuman Brass Bathroom Trash Can $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This bathroom trash can takes your garbage and makes it glam. Made from stainless steel, the can is smudge-proof and features a step-pedal opening mechanism. This can has a brushed brass finish, but check out the other fab finishes, like rose gold, dark bronze, and white steel. Put one of these under your desk too.

16. This Full Set Of Towels Made From Textured Cotton Avira Home Textured Towel Set (Set of 6) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Having a full set of towels is a true sign of adulthood. These towels are made from highly-absorbent textured cotton that'll feel great against your skin. The two hand towels are classic white, and the two turquoise blue bath towels and two washcloths feature subtle white striping. You can also opt for salmon, gray, navy, beige, or red.

17. These Unbelievably Soft Microfiber Sheets Mellanni Striped Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to getting a comfortable night's sleep, this set of brushed microfiber sheets can't be beat. One reviewer writes: "I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft" and another writes, "The microfiber just seems to get softer with every wash." Each set comes with a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and you can choose from 36 colors to match your bedroom perfectly.

18. A Distressed Wood Picture Frame So You Can Display Your Favorite Memories Americanflat Distressed Wood Picture Frame $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This distressed wood picture frame looks like it came straight out of a Cape Cod summer cottage, but it's low-key enough to fit in seamlessly with any aesthetic. The frame has space for three 4-by 6-inch photos, and can be hung both horizontally and vertically. There's even a kickstand on the back if you prefer to display the frame on your dresser or bookshelf.

19. These Hooks That Are Great For Jackets, Keys, And Umbrellas Homemaxs Storage Hooks $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This wall hooks are the perfect spot for hanging keys, umbrellas, coats, and purses. Use the top shelf for picture frames, vases, or just to stash your mail when you walk in the door. The hooks hold up to 55 pounds total, and you can use it for towels and robes in the bathroom too.

20. This Angular Bamboo Coat Rack BAMFOX Bamboo Coat Rack $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This coat rack is made from eco-sustainable bamboo, and it's super skinny, so it'll take up next-to-no-space in your front hallway. Boasting a minimalist, modern design, it's height-adjustable and features eight sturdy hooks that are angled to prevent coats from slipping off. Plus it's waterproof, so you can hang your rain jacket on it as soon as you come in from a downpour.

21. A Boho-Inspired Basket For Your Fiddle Leaf Plant BlueMake Woven Plant Basket $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Show off your fiddle leaf or fern in this boho-inspired plant basket. The two-tone basket is woven with natural fibers and features rope handles on each side. Can't keep a houseplant alive? Use it as a basket for pillows or throw blankets.

22. This Ladder That Holds Your Throw Blankets Isuesee Hanging Blanket Ladder $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This rustic wood and rope blanket ladder mounts right to your wall and has four rungs for organizing favorite throws and displaying heirloom quilts. It's super sturdy and can also be used in the bathroom for towels or in the bedroom for scarves.

23. This Table Runner That Adds An Instant Dose Of Style Sticky Toffee Woven Table Runner $15 | Amazon See on Amazon A table runner is one of the easiest ways you can add a touch of style to your dining room or kitchen. This all-cotton woven table runner features a delicate diamond pattern, striping, and a cream fringe. At 6 feet long, it's great for small dining room tables, but works just as well on kitchen or coffee tables. And it's machine-washable, so you don't have to stress over spills.

24. These Vintage-Looking Water Glasses That You Don't Have To Go To An Antique Store To Find La Jolie Muse Embossed Drinking Glasses (Set of 4) $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love a vintage look, but don't have the patience to search through antique stores, these water glasses are for you. The pretty green glasses feature an embossed Edwardian-inspired design and scalloped rims, and even though they look delicate, reviewers say they're surprisingly sturdy. They're dishwasher-safe and weighted at the bottom to prevent spills.

25. A Geometric Fruit Basket Made From Gold Wires Fashion Creative Fruit Basket $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This modern geometric wire fruit basket takes your produce and turns it into a work of art. And it's perfectly sized — large enough for your farmer's market haul, but small enough to not take up too much space on your counter. Choose this gold version, or opt for black, white, pink, or mint green.

26. This Paper Towel Holder That Somehow Manages To Be Totally Chic Spectrum Diversified Gold Paper Towel Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Paper towels are a kitchen basic, but this paper towel holder is anything but. The countertop holder is made from steel and sized to accommodate both standard and jumbo rolls. Not a gold type of person? Go for chrome, copper, or industrial gray.

27. An Understated Mirror That Hangs From A Gold Chain Dahey Hanging Wall Mirror $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This six-sided hanging wall mirror has a minimalist, geometric vibe that literally goes with any aesthetic. Framed in gold and hanging from a gold chain, the mirror is covered in velvet on the back to prevent wall scratching. Perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, and entryways so you can check your teeth before walking out the door.

28. This Macrame Hanging That Adds Major Texture To Your Walls Mknono Macrame Wall Hanging Art $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your home some '70s love with this boho-chic macramé wall hanging. At 33 inches long, the hanging is big enough to make a statement, but the neutral cream color keeps it from overpowering the rest of the room. The fringed macramé hangs on a simple wooden rod that lets the weaving do the talking.

29. A Microfiber Duvet In Calming Neutral Colors AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The calming neutrals of this striped duvet will make your bedroom feel like a peaceful retreat. The duvet is made microfiber, so it feels as soft as it looks. It's machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and features snap button closures and ties at each corner to anchor the comforter in place. Reviewers say it has a "crisp look" and that sleeping with it is "like sleeping on clouds."

30. This Golden Tower That Holds Toilet Paper In The Most Glamorous Way Possible mDesign Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Make bathroom trips a little more classy with this soft brass toilet paper holder. It can hold up to three spare rolls (even if they're jumbo), so you'll never be caught without toilet paper — and it features an open top and cutaway front, making it easy to grab a roll. The slim profile takes up minimal space, so you can tuck the holder away right next to the toilet.

31. This Rope Basket For Storing Blankets, Towels, And Toys DOKEHOM Large Cotton Rope Basket $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This storage basket in subtle gray and cream is the perfect casual storage solution. The rope weaving gives it a beach-y vibe, and the handles on each side make it easy to carry from room to room. Use it in the living room to store toys and throw blankets, or use it in the bathroom for spare towels and hairstyling tools.

32. A Glass Box That Protects And Displays Your Most Treasured Jewelry Levilan Lidded Jewelry Box $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The timeless aesthetic of this glass jewelry box makes it the perfect place for storing and displaying your most treasured pieces of jewelry. Outlined in golden brass, the box features a lid that protects valuables from dust and dirt, while still allowing you to see what's inside.

33. These Satin Pillowcases That'll Make You Feel Like A Queen Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your bed the royal treatment with these satin pillowcases. The opulent pillowcases have a silky smooth feel and come in 12 color options, like ivory, silver, and light blue. The machine-washable pillowcases feature an easy on-and-off envelope closure, and reviewers say they're "so luxurious," and "add a perfect touch of elegance". Bonus: the smooth texture of satin actually helps prevent hair breakage, so your bedroom won't just look good — your hair will too.

34. A Really Big Cutting Board Made From Organic Bamboo Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This cutting board is made from 100 percent organically-grown bamboo, which is one of the most eco-sustainable materials out there. It's also anti-microbial, antibacterial, and easier on knives than plastic, glass, acacia or teak. Measuring in at 18 inches long, the board is extra-large and features a groove around the perimeter to catch run-off juices.

35. These Pivoting Wine Glasses That Aerate Your Wine Veracity & Verve Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $28 | Amazon Drink a better glass of wine with these totally brilliant wine glasses. They have cone-shaped bottoms that keeps the glasses continuously pivoting when they're set on a flat surface. This pivoting swirls the wine inside, which keeps it properly aerated, so you get the full nose and flavor profile of that glass of chianti with each sip. The glasses are hand-blown and stemless — perfect for those of us who are bit clumsy when doing the dishes.

36. This Complete Cocktail Set For The At-Home Mixologist FINEDINE Home Bar Set (14 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This home bar set is perfect for the craft cocktail connoisseur. The set comes with 15- and 30-ounce shaker tins, a Hawthorne cocktail strainer, a double jigger, a bottle opener, two shot glasses, a bar spoon, and six pour spouts for your liquor bottles. With the exception of the pour spouts, all the pieces are stainless steel. Plus, they all nest neatly inside the large shaker for easy storage. Invite your friends over this weekend for martinis or sazeracs.

37. This Three-Tier Expandable Shelf To Organize Your Spices Seville Classics 3-Tier Bamboo Spice Rack $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Maximize kitchen cupboard space and put your cumin, dill, and oregano right where you can see them with this bamboo spice rack. The three-tier rack is actually expandable — pull it out for a generous 15 inches of width, or tuck it away for a compact 9-inch width. You can also use it to store perfume and lotions on your bedroom dresser.

38. A Spherical Lamp Made From Hand-Woven Rattan MaoJia Rattan Bedside Table Lamp $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Light up your room with the warm glow of this bedside table lamp. The spherical lampshade is made from hand-woven rattan and sits on a solid wood base, for a look that's natural, modern, and unexpected. The lamp can be powered via USB or wall outlet, and it's brightness is adjustable — toggle to 'low' for some cozy mood lighting.