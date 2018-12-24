While Christmas isn't a time for shopping for yourself, doing a bit of looking around online while you lounge on your couch is totally fine. And one site worth checking out if you're in the market for some new home items is Ikea, which is having its 2018 winter sale starting on December 26, as reported by Apartment Therapy. Sure, it might seem like jumping the gun since you might still be waiting to open presents at this point, but what are the chances someone bought you a new armchair, anyway?

The sale begins the day after Christmas and runs through January 6. Ikea will be offering up to 50 percent off select items in-store and plenty of special deals for Ikea Family members both in-store and online.

So far, Ikea has shared three items that will be on discount online and in its stores. For Ikea Family members, Strandmon chairs and Alex desks will be up to 30 percent off, and Billy bookcases will be up to 25 percent off. And for those who like Ikea's food, there is also an offer during the sale to get a free slice of Gooey Chocolate Cake with the purchase of an adult meatball plate.

While there will be some sale items available for non-Ikea Family members, if you want to join, you can do so here. And if you're wondering what Ikea Family even is, it's a free "loyalty program", not a credit card or a subscription.

As Apartment Therapy notes, the sales available in person differ by location, but you can find out which deals are available in the Ikea near you on the store's website.

Here are some of the items that will be available as part of the sale, across the board:

Alex Desks

Alex series desks are normally $149, but will be up to 30 percent off in-store and online for Ikea Family members during the Winter sale.

Strandmon Wing Chair

Strandmon chairs come in a wide variety of colors, including bright yellow, floral print, and this dark green one. They normally range between $249 and $279, but during the sale will be up to 30 percent off for Ikea Family members.

Billy Bookshelves

The Billy bookcase line is extensive and will be up to 30 percent off for Ikea Family members. For instance, the one shown here is normally $69, but will be $50.

As for other items that will be available, they vary by location. For instance, the Brooklyn location will have Björksnäs director's chairs for $39 instead of $79, black Stenstorp kitchen carts for $99 instead of $149, and up to 25 percent off Sinnlig candles. At the Miami store, Eket cabinets will be marked down from $45 to $35, and Toftbo bathmats from $9.99 to $6.99. And, in Burbank, California, there will be Fejka potted plants for $19.99 instead of $39.99 and Tomnäs shelves for $39.99 marked down from $79.99.

These are just a few examples, though. To check out what's on sale at your local Ikea, just find your store here. You can also look out for more online sale items on the Winter Sale page.