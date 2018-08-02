IKEA’s creative offerings as of late have been more than charmingly on point. The Swedish design company’s 2019 catalog — launched in celebration of its 75th anniversary — does not disappoint. Full of muted pastel hues, clean lines, and sustainable cotton textiles, the new lineup stays true to the brand’s essential spirit of minimalist Scandinavian design: and that just-so-perfect shade of millennial pink abounds. In a nutshell, IKEA’s 2019 catalog is a veritable millennial pink explosion, and I want all the things.

Per a recent press release sent to Bustle via email, the new offerings are all about “creating a home that makes room for you — that’s personal, organized, and comfortable.” With a special emphasis on storage and organization products, fashionable yet practical storage solutions are a key feature of this launch. A slew of sustainably sourced textiles in the way of curtains, cushions, and a new throw blanket makes cocooning as deeply desirable as ever, and eco-friendly options are plentiful. Whether you’re furnishing a diminutive Manhattan studio with minimal space, or a larger, multi-person abode, IKEA’s 2019 catalog has something for everyone — mid-century modern inspired couches, 100 percent sustainable cotton textiles, and adorable lamps make for an elegant and delightful collection that shows that IKEA’s design game is as forward-thinking and appealing as ever.

SJOPENNA Floorlamp $30 IKEA This lovely floor lamp adds visual interest to any room in millennial pink — for 30 bucks, no less. Done deal. Buy Now

FARLOV Sofa $899 IKEA This lush sofa with velvet gray slipcovers is elegant and casual, and definitely looks like a piece you could sink into for some major relaxation and coziness. Buy Now

GRADVIS Vase $9.99 IKEA The minimalist design of this vase in millennial pink is all-too-charming, and the soft architectural design is totally winning. Buy Now

JOFRID Throw $29.99 IKEA The softy dusty hue of this cozy throw is neutral enough, yet still in that range of just-so-perfect shade of pink. Chic, easy, and simple — and made of sustainable cotton and linen to boot. Buy Now

BJORKSNAS 5-drawer chest, birch $249 IKEA The BJORKSNAS collection pivots on clean lines true to minimalist Scandinavian craftsmanship, per IKEA's website — and the simplicity of this lovely dresser would suit a number of different design schemes for sure. Buy Now

VEBEROD Room Divider $149 IKEA Has their ever been a better or more well-appointed home for your climbing plant family? This VEBEROD room divider is super artful, cool, and gives lots of extra space for your beloved greenery to grow. Buy Now

BURVIK Side Table $50 IKEA The sleek design of BURVIK side table is pretty perfect — and it's portable for parties, too. Buy Now

The new 2019 IKEA launches this August, and the collection boasts a full range of clean, minimalist, yet ever so nostalgic pieces that show there is something here for everyone. As Shideh Hashemi, Marketing Manager for IKEA USA said in a recent press release, "For 75 years we have been driven by the belief that furniture can be affordable without sacrificing principles of quality, design, and sustainability." And with this sleek, elegant, and millennial pink-strewn new collection, the brand's vision is clearly as distinctly true to form as ever.