As we have become more eco conscious we have realised the need to live most sustainably, and this includes our diets. Vegetarianism and veganism have introduced so many ways we can live more sustainably, and now your fave furniture store is jumping on the bandwagon. I'm sure many people will recall their childhood trips to IKEA, which were made *infinitely* better by a serving of meatballs, mash potato, and gravy. But some pretty amazing news has been announced, IKEA are developing a range of vegan meatballs and the store promises they will taste exactly like the meaty originals.

Yes, that's right. Those who are trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle (or just simply don't like meat or products derived from animals) don't have to miss out on the iconic IKEA meatballs, as the new version will "look and taste like meat," according to the Independent.

Michael La Cour, the managing director at IKEA Food Services AB, has said:

"We know that the IKEA meatballs are loved by many people and for years the meatballs have been the most popular dish in our restaurants. We see a growing demand from our customers to have access to more sustainable food options and we want to meet that need. Our ambition is to make healthier and more sustainable eating easy, desirable and affordable without compromising on taste and texture."

Hallelujah, there is a God.

But it won't just be meatball and a meat-free ball on offer. Oh no. According to the Evening Standard, there are currently four types of meatballs on offer at IKEA, and this vegan version will makeit five. Wowza. Alongside the original there is a chicken meatball, a vegetarian meatball, and a salmon and cod meatball, which is a new 2018 feature. The current vegetarian meatballs, according to Metro, contain ingredients such as mashed up chickpeas, carrots, peas, peppers, sweetcorn, and kale, all rolled into balls — which sounds pretty delicious IMO.

But the new version takes things a step further. With the vegan balls, IKEA is aiming to mimic the taste of meat using plant-based ingredients. And it doesn't look like we'll have to wait too long for the new menu item, because the taste test is going ahead in 2020, Gizmodo reports.

Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images

But this isn't IKEA's first vegan product; in 2018 they brought out quite a few vegan products to cater to their customers dietary requirements. They launched a vegan ice cream and plant-based caviar, according to the online site Vegan Food & Living. The ice cream is dairy free and the caviar has been developed from kelp seaweed, which is "harvested from the seabed, then ingeniously made into shimmering pearls with a fresh taste of sea and saltiness," LiveKindly writes. IKEA also have a veggie hot dog, which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians and contains kale, lentils, quinoa, onions, and wheat protein and word on the street is that it's pretty delicious.

IKEA appear to be doing a lot for sustainability besides their food options. They have started a new initiative to cut out all single-use plastic by 2020, and this will happen across their stores globally. This ban paired with the new meatballs show that IKEA is willing to take positive steps towards a more sustainable future.

Anyone fancy an IKEA trip? I'm the mood to hit up the canteen.