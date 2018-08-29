It's hard to believe that I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here is entering its 18th season, but yet here I am — still tuning into ITV and scouring the Internet for even the smallest scrap of information. In anticipation of the news series, I've been doing a lot of digging to see who will be taking part, and let me tell you, the I'm a Celeb 2018 rumoured line-up sounds epic. I know the show doesn't start until November, but seriously, I'm already feeling excited AF.

This series is going to be a little different, however. You see, the show is usually fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. This year though, ITV has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be presenting the show with Donnelly, while McPartlin takes some time to focus on his continued recovery from prescription drug and alcohol problems.

Commenting on the news, Donnelly promised viewers that he would be doing everything possible to ensure the new series "is no less fun and eventful" without his BFF McPartlin. He added: "It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best."

While I will be thinking of McPartlin and wish him a speedy recovery, I have to admit, I am looking forward to watching Willoughby and Donnelly in action. Personally, I think they're going to be great on screen. And to top it off, the rumoured line-up for the new series sounds awesome. Don't believe me? Just check out the names below.

1 Dani Dyer danidyerxx on Instagram I will never get enough of Dani Dyer and really hope this is true. According to betting company Ladbrokes, the Love Island winner is a top favourite to enter the jungle later this year, reports Metro. "Dani Dyer has all the makings of a potential Queen of the Jungle, so it’s no surprise to see her odds of entering I’m a Celeb being so short," Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati told the paper. Fingers crossed that her fellow Islander and boyfriend Jack Fincham pops his head in for an appearance too. I’ve reached out to her agent for a comment but am yet to hear back.

2 Brendan Cole brendancoleinsta on Instagram It broke my heart when it was announced that Brendan Cole had been axed from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year. However, turns out, we could soon see him getting footloose on I'm a Celeb. After his Strictly Come exit, he was asked by the Mirror if there were any reality shows he could envisage himself joining and, well, he's down for most of them. He told the paper: "I would never say never to anything — except Big Brother." During the same interview, he also dropped a major hint that he was available between July 31 and Christmas which happens to be when I'm a Celeb airs. Coincidence? I think not... I've reached out to Cole's agent for further comment but am yet to hear back.

3 Catherine Tyldesley Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This rumour could very well be true as the timing seems to work out marvellously. You Catherine has quit Coronation Street and has just finished filming her final scenes. So it looks like she'll definitely have some space in her diary to do I'm A Celeb. Even betting company Coral is tipping the actress to enter the jungle at 4/5, according to Metro. "Rumours over her next career move went into overdrive after she spoke about her relatives in Australia and her desire to spend some time there," Coral rep Harry Aitkenhead told Metro. "We think it’s all building up to a perfect match with a stint in the jungle. Should she go down under we think she’d prove extremely popular on the show and would certainly make her one of the favourites." Might be time to run over and place your bets, since that seems like pretty sound logic. I’ve reached out to her agent for comment but am yet to hear back.

4 Shayne Ward Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyldesley isn't the only Corrie name tipped for the jungle. Shayne Ward has also reportedly been asked to do the show. A source told the Daily Star: "Shayne has built up a huge and loyal fan base at Corrie and his exit storyline has been talked about up and down the country. But behind the scenes he’s also considered one of the nicest men in soap with a quirky sense of humour that would work well in the jungle camp. We think he’s an obvious choice for the new series as he ticks a lot of boxes." I've reached out to Shayne's agent for clarification but am yet to hear back.

5 Gemma Collins Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bet you didn't think you'd see Gemma Collins again on an I'm a Celeb rumoured line-up list again, did you? Well, according to The Sun, she could very well be back for a second brush with the Australian wilderness. The TOWIE star joined the 2014 cast of I'm a Celeb a few years ago, but her time on the programme was pretty short-lived, as she quit after just three days. According to Metro, The GC "now wants another chance at the jungle to prove that she can do it". I've reached out to Collins' agent and will keep you posted with any news.

6 Kieran Hayler officialkieranhayler on Instagram Former stripper Kieran Hayler has been in and out of headlines following the breakdown of his marriage to Katie Price recently, however, he could soon be back in them for a different reason entirely. A source told The Sun: "Kieran's had a real bashing these last few months — doing I'm A Celebrity would be his chance to shine away from her. He's been in contact with the show's bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series." I’ve reached out to his agent for a comment but am yet to hear back.

7 Rosie Marcel Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Holby City star Rosie Marcel could soon be swapping soaps for reality television if the rumours are true. Apparently, she's signed up to take part in the upcoming series of I’m a Celeb. While nothing’s been nailed down yet, she did hint to Radio Times that there could potentially be something in the works. She said: "I’ve had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually. I think for me it would be an amazing challenge." I’ve reached out to her agent and will let you know if I hear anything back.

8 Emily Atack emilyatackofficial on Instagram Now here’s a blast from the past. Emily Atack, aka the actress who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, could be entering the jungle later this year. A source told The Sun: "I’m A Celeb approached Emily a while ago and she jumped at the chance. She is fed up of doing indie movies and wants some stability in the UK with a big telly gig with lots of coverage. She knows being on the show will massively up her profile and hopes it will be a major turning point for her career.” If Atak winds up starring on the reality TV show, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s forayed into the format as she previously competed on Dancing on Ice back in 2010. I’ve reached out to her agent for clarification but am yet to hear back.

9 Jamie Laing Alex B. Huckle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another reality TV star in the mix, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing is another potential name on the roster. According to The Sun, a source said that he’s apparently been "telling his friends he is in talks to do it." It wouldn’t be a stretch as he’s got an in with the producers already after starring on Extra Camp last year, the I’m a Celeb spin-off series. The Sun’s source said: "Producers love that he has got a TV following and online fans with his own YouTube channel, as they are trying to snap up a younger audience. He’s a cheeky chappie and no doubt the public will fall in love with him like they did Toff." I’ve reached out to his agent for clarification but am yet to hear back.

10 Olivia Attwood Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may remember Olivia Atwood from her time on Love Island and her messy break-up with fellow Islander Chris Hughes earlier this year. While she previously told The Sun that she wanted to “hit the reset button” on her relationship with Hughes, she could in fact be starting an entirely new chapter on the next series of I’m A Celeb. A source told The Sun that she has been signed up to “spice up the show" — whatever that means. The source went on to claim that Attwood would "love a place on the show" and that she "would really get stuck into the jungle tasks," which sounds for pretty promising telly. I’ve reached out to her agent for clarification and will update you if I hear anything back.

11 Nick Knowles John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nick Knowles may be bringing his DIY smarts to the Australian outback later this year, as it's been reported that he'll be joining the I'm A Celeb crew. The Sun claims that the DIY SOS host has been offered an eye-watering six figure sum to bring his crafty smarts to the ITV show. A source told the paper: "[Producers] know Nick is incredibly popular, and they think he’d be great TV. Women love him, men respect him — and it’d be interesting to see if he’s as practical in the camp as he is on a building site. He’s been offered the show a few times before, but this year they really want him on it so they’re bending over backwards and offering him big money." I've reached out to his agent for clarification but am yet to hear back.