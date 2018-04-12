Hold onto your makeup bags, because spring is about to be brighter and bolder than ever. Inc.redible Cosmetics' Neon Lip Paint is here, and the glow you get is seriously incredible. It's not just the shades that pop, either. Each color actually looks electric under a blacklight. You need to see these products to believe it.

Whether you're looking for something different or want to light up under those rave lights, Inc.credible Cosmetics' Neon Lip Paint is for you. The brand created two different shades — I'm Hot RN and She's Arrived — that is anything but subtle.

The colors look like they are lit up right in the bottle and don't dull even when they're on the lips. The formula is a creamy liquid lipstick that is super hydrating and comfortable. It doesn't dry down completely matte and it's not kiss-proof, but the color makes up for all of that.

While the colors are meant to be their true neon selves under black-lights, you don't need one to be able to shine bright. These swatches are coming at you with no blacklight, no filter, and no expert makeup artist making them work.

Kali Borovic

The above photo shows what the colors look like with about three layers of product on the lips. One first application, the color is a bit more sheer and give off a subtle wash of neon color. The second layer will get you a bit more color, and the third will make sure everyone knows that you're coming.

That's not even the most shocking part of the announcement. Each shade is available for just $10. Yes, you read that right. Not only is this product extremely unique, but it's also super affordable. You'll be able to stock up on both shades for just $20.

As great as they look with amateur application, these really light up in the brand's glow-in -the-dark Instagram video. The brand posted a photo of the lipsticks in action and it looks almost too good to be true.

The product was designed to be used as a liner and lipstick all in one. According to the brand, you are to use the tip of the applicator to line the lips and then fill in with the large doe-foot applicator. After that, it's up to you to decide if you want to pack on the color with another layer or sheer it out by patting your lips.

On top of the shock factor, this product is also vegan and cruelty-free. So just about anyone can get in on the neon fun. Of course, the trend isn't for everyone, but the product is so affordable that you might as well give it a try.

The formula is perfect for summer, and not just because of the color. The creamy lipstick feels comfortable on the lips and can easily be whipped off without staining the lips. You know, if you put it on and then decide that it's a little too loud when you get to an event.

Courtesy Inc.redible Cosmetics

With festival season coming up, you'll definitely want to have this in you makeup bag though. The color, application, and price makes this pretty much the trifecta of the beauty world. It's got everything that a great product needs. While not everyone has tons of money to spend on something so trendy, this brand makes it easy to have fun and not break the bank.

This is not a limited edition product, but there's a good chance that it will fly off the virtual shelves. Especially because it's exclusively available on the Sephora website. If you want to experience this kind of spring shine, you'll want to act fast.