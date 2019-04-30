According to the country's planning minister, Indonesia will change its capital, due to concerns over the city's long-term habitability. Jakarta the fastest-sinking city in the world, according to the BBC, having sunk eight feet in the last 10 years, and was recently ranked as having the worst traffic congestion of any city on the planet. Rising sea levels caused by climate change have made the city's long-term prospects even bleaker, experts say.

Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said Monday that Indonesian President Joko Widodo had decided to relocate the capital, according to the Guardian, but otherwise didn't reveal any details about the move. Officials have yet to announce a new location for the country's capital, but state media reports suggest that Palangkaraya, a city on the island of Borneo, is a front-runner, according to the BBC.

With a population of 10 million, Jakarta faces several unique challenges, due largely to its location, geology and city planning. Because the city has very few sewers or piped-in drinking water networks, locals extract water from underground aquifers for drinking, bathing and other basic daily needs, according to the New York Times. Over time, the extraction of this water has deflated the ground below Jakarta, causing the city to steadily sink. According to one estimate, 95 percent of the city may be submerged by 2050 if groundwater extraction continues at current rates, the BBC reports.

