We all understand the gravitas Instagram holds and the influence it now has on our daily lives, particularly when it comes to our shopping habits. Brands use the platform as a direct to consumer shop-of-sorts, both through their own content and that of the influencers they work with. In fact, 130 million people a month now tap on the Shopping tags to find out more about a product on Instagram. In short, it's big business. So it's really no surprise that there is soon set to be an Instagram x Selfridges UK shoppable pop-up, where Insta's best will come to life.

That's right; Instagram has partnered with retail giant Selfridges to bring the best of the platform's shopping opportunities in-store so you can discover the best of the best IRL. Eight brands are involved, spanning fashion, beauty, jewellery, and homeware. Each of them has created exclusive items for the pop-up, all of which will be available to shop at the Oxford Street London store, as well as on Instagram itself.

In fashion, there will be offerings from New York digital-first designers The Frankie Shop, gender-neutral One DNA, and celebrity-approved Kim Shui. Then there's ethical, hand-made jewellery from Ammé London and 24-carat gold, investment jewellery by Mene. Skincare will be provided by Tandem Skincare, while home pieces will be in abundance thanks to Atelier Stella and Hopscotch London.

Instagram/Selfridges

Speaking about the reasoning behind the pop up, Eva Chen, Fashion Director at Instagram, explained: “Brands have been a key part of the Instagram community since our launch—Instagram has always been a place to discover and be inspired by businesses of all sizes. Today, 90 percent of people follow a brand or business. The Instagram Edit @TheOfficialSelfridges brings to life some of these beloved brands that were built on Instagram in an iconic setting just in time for Christmas.”

Selfridges Executive Buying Director Sebastian Manes added: “Instagram is a constant source of information for our Selfridges community, as a way to discover and connect with brands and also individuals from around the world, as well as acting as a barometer for what’s new and next in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.”

"I’m proud that Selfridges will be the first UK retailer to partner with Instagram in this way, bringing together the best in physical and digital retail experience."

The pop up will be housed at The Designer Studio on level three between 5 December to 15 December 2019. The pieces will also be available to shop at Selfridges' Instagram page for those who don't live in London but want to check it out.