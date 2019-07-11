Irina Shayk is living her best life after her split from longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Most recently, the supermodel posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar's summer digital issue, looked flawless while doing so, and addressed some major topics. In her interview, as Us Weekly noted Irina Shayk commented on marriage post-Bradley Cooper split and expressed a positive sentiment about the subject.

In her interview, which was conducted before news broke about Shayk and Cooper's split, the model addressed the topic of marriage (it should be noted that she and the Hangover star were never married). “Everyone looks at it differently,” she told the publication, “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

While Shayk didn't address whether she specifically wants to be married in the future, it's certainly interesting to hear her take on the topic, particularly in light of some of those "recent developments" in her life (i.e. the split from her famous beau). Throughout the interview, the model kept similarly mum when it came to personal matters, but she did comment on the fact that the public does take an interest in her private life. She said, "I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given how she, understandably, likes to keep her personal life private, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see that she didn't feed into the public's curiosity about her recent breakup. When asked to meet to discuss "recent life developments," one of Shayk's agent's told Harper's Bazaar, "Irina didn't comment on her personal life before, nor will she 'address recent developments' now.”"

It was originally reported on June 6 that Shayk and Cooper, who share a daughter together, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, had parted ways, per People. The pair began dating back in April 2015. Before the news broke about their split, reports indicated that the couple had hit a rough patch in their relationship. On June 5, Entertainment Tonight reported that there were issues in their relationship "for some time," as a source claimed,

"Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work. They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As highlighted in her Harper's Bazaar interview, don't count on Shayk to address this recent news, though. The model has always been big on keeping her private life exactly that. In February, she even opened up about her personal life in an interview with Glamour UK. "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she told the publication, adding,

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

So, while it is interesting to hear Shayk's take on marriage and the curiosity into her private life, especially after her split from Cooper, don't expect the model to spill any more details about her personal matters, as she's totally, and understandably, dedicated to her privacy.