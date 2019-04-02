After Thanos' deadly snap, the remaining Avengers are ready to yes, avenge the fallen. But, more importantly, that purple people killer is helping bring together two of our favorite superheroes. Yes, Iron Man and Captain America reunite in new Avengers: Endgame trailer and it seems like their civil war might finally be over.

The last time fans saw Iron Man and Captain America together they were on opposite sides, throwing barbs and punches in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. It was emotional to see these two Marvel heroes go at it, but their reunion will definitely bring even more feels. “It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left," Iron Man says in the latest Avengers 4 trailer. It appears that realizing how much they've lost made Tony Stark and Cap realize how much they need one another.

Halfway through the new teaser, which dropped on Tuesday morning (April 2), Tony, who's finally returned to Earth, asks Cap, "You trust me?" Without blinking an eye, Captain says, "I do," reaching out a hand to call a truce, the camera focusing in on that important handshake.

Let's assume that's their agreement to pull out all the craziest of stops to get rid of Thanos, and rescue those they lost in Infinity War. After all, they're going to need everything and everyone they got left to take down this gauntlet-wearing bad guy.

It's safe to say this handshake got Twitter feeling emotional for what's to come when the three-hour long Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Of course there was lots of crying face emoji, but others were feeling a bit differently about this clip. "My goosebumps have goosebumps," one fan wrote.

Another tweeted what fans were all thinking: "The Reunion We All Are Waiting For Cap And Tony." And honestly, same.

But, it's not the only emotional moment in this minute-long teaser. There's a lot more to unpack here than Captain America and Iron Man's friendly handshake. Like, that shot of Tony looking at a photo of him and Spider-Man who was lost in the snap. "You've hurt me Marvel," a fan wrote after that shot, which honestly, was a stab in the heart. Now we don't feel so good.

