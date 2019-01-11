They say that getting married is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. But what if someone is determined to make sure your day never comes? That's the question Lifetime's A Bride's Revenge looks to explore when a newly betrothed Miya finds herself being stalked by a mysterious, veiled bride who seems to be doing everything in her power to prevent Miya and her fiancé from tying the knot. It's enough to give any future bride nightmares, but they should find some bit of a comfort in the fact that, unlike many Lifetime movies, A Bride's Revenge isn't based on a true story.

Lifetime films often tend toward the overly dramatic (and unrealistic) side, making them all the more fun to watch. They're also meant to assure us, as fans, that while these situations look terrifying for the people involved, you shouldn't actually have to worry about any of this happening to you out in the real world. But if a veiled bride starts following you around and wrecking havoc on your life, you may want to think about running in the opposite direction.

Johnson Production Group on YouTube

The official Lifetime synopsis for A Bride's Revenge is brief, but gives you a general idea of what to expect from the film. It reads: "As Miya and her fiancé plan their dream wedding, they are stalked by an eerie and dangerous veiled bride who is determined that Miya will never walk down the aisle."

However, a more extended description of the plot can also be found on the movie's IMDb page to help give you a better picture of all the obstacles Miya will face before she ever makes it down the aisle (or rather if she makes it down the aisle). As the IMDb synopsis for A Bride's Revenge says,

"Owning a successful hair salon and about to be married to the man of her dreams, Miya doesn't think things can get any better. Things quickly begin to fall apart when she receives a wedding invitation - to the wedding of her fiancé Ian and his ex-fiancée Lily. Soon Miya is being stalked by an eerie bride dressed in a wedding gown and veil and Ian begins to suspect Miya might be making it all up. When a series of horrifying events start to occur, Miya is convinced that Lily is carrying out a twisted and deadly plan of revenge."

So is Lily really the one trying to ruin Miya's wedding plans? Do Miya and Ian ever get the chance to say "I do"? (Though if Ian really doesn't believe the things Miya is saying, then it's possible she'll wise up and realize she's better off without him.) Interested viewers will just have to tune in to see how it all unfolds, but knowing Lifetime, they'll be in for a wild, twist-filled ride however it pans out.

A Bride's Revenge, starring Katie Leclerc (Switched At Birth) and Jeff Schline (Masters of Sex), premieres Friday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.