If you were up for a BRIT Award, what would you be more nervous about: whether or not you're actually going to win the award, or who you're going to take with you? If you're in a long-term relationship, you're pretty much sorted, but, if not, trying to choose between your mates could cause major drama. I can't wait to see who everyone brings along this year, especially pop superstar Anne-Marie. Will she bring along a BFF? A date? Is Anne-Marie single? Let's delve in.

I don't know much, but what I do know is that Anne-Marie is a literal genius onstage. And it turns out she's also pretty genius when it comes to keeping love life on the DL. As far as I can see, the last time she spoke about it was in 2016, when she made an appearance on the Confidential on Australia's Nova Radio back in May of that year. When asked whether she was single, Anne-Marie told hosts J-Mo and Sarah: "I can’t say because he is quite well known," which makes me all the more intrigued and impressed that she managed to keep the secret all of this time — if she is still with this mysterious famous man, that is.

"He’s in music," was another clue she gave away, before re-affirming: "I can’t tell you. I honestly can’t." So, that whittles it down to a man, who is famous, and makes music. A fair few names come to mind. According to Australia's Daily Telegraph Anne-Marie's 2014 single "Do it Right" was written about her "boyfriend of two years."

If that song's anything to go by, Anne-Marie's mystery person really sounds like the one, as she sings: "And there's never been a human being so good for me," while also reminiscing: "I remember when this all started, sex was carnage." Ooh er. That's definitely not the only time she's sung about someone she's dated, either.

Her 2016 single "Ciao Adios," with its lyrics "You say she's just a friend now. Then why don't we call her?", is an ode to a cheating ex, as she told Harper's Bazaar on May 2, 2018: "You think, when a boy cheats on you, you just get up and leave and you raise your head and you say bye," while also admitting: "I wasn't really like that when I was younger." It appears that Anne-Marie saw "Ciao Adios" as an opportunity to rectify that: "I'm definitely different now. If someone cheated on me now, I just be like, ‘See ya later'," she told the mag.

So, keep an eye out on whoever steps out onto the BRITs red carpet with Anne-Marie on Wednesday, Feb. 20. It could very well be the mystery man she's kept under wraps all this time, or perhaps it'll be someone new. The singer has previously opened up about her sexuality, telling The Line of Best Fit in May, 2018, "I've never ever just been attracted to men. I've never just been attracted to women. I just feel like I'm attracted to who I like." While we might not know who the singer is dating in 2019, one thing is for sure: as far as kickass, feminist musicians go, she's totally up there.