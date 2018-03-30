Some alarming news has come out about Arnold Schwarzenegger pertaining to a serious medical issue. But, is Arnold Schwarzenegger OK? According to TMZ, the actor and former Governor of California had emergency open-heart surgery on March 29 following a catheter valve replacement procedure. TMZ's source went on to say that as of right now, Schwarzenegger is in stable condition. Bustle reached out to an agent for Schwarzenegger for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The publication reported that the experimental surgery occurred at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Due to the experimental nature of the procedure, as TMZ reported, doctors were on hand in case the catheter valve replacement did not go as planned. When the procedure did fail, doctors decided that Schwarzenegger would need open-heart surgery.

As TMZ went on to note in their report, this wasn't the first time that the actor has had surgery on his heart. In 1997, Schwarzenegger had an aortic valve replaced. While the surgery wasn't critical at the time, the former Governor apparently wanted to go through with the procedure while he was young. It should also be noted that at the time of his 1997 surgery, he was dealing with a congenial heart condition, as TMZ also noted.

Schwarzenegger previously discussed his 1997 procedure in an interview with Graham Bensinger, and his experience then seemingly mirrors this most recent one. In the interview, the actor first noted that heart problems do run in his family, as his mother experienced complications with her heart valves. He explained that because the issue runs in his family, he's gotten his heart checked every year. When his doctor saw that his heart performance was declining, they suggested that he go through with a valve replacement surgery.

The actor went on to note that his situation soon turned dire after the procedure. The surgery was initially unsuccessful due to the pressure placed on the new valve, and, as he said, "his body was too big and too strong" to accept the replacement. His doctors then immediately had to perform another surgery on his heart valves, where the odds of failure (i.e. complications that could lead to death) jumped from 6% to 12%. Schwarzenegger told Bensinger that it's extremely dangerous to experience two major surgeries of that nature within a 24-hour period. So, it's clear to see why this more recent surgery news was so alarming, as it sounds as though a similar situation occurred.

