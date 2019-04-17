Beyoncé dropping surprise albums and stopping the world has become the norm for her ever since December 13, 2013, the fateful day that she unleashed her brilliant self-titled visual album. Although fans knew that she was releasing her new documentary Homecoming on Netflix Wednesday, April 17, Beyoncé surprised them once again by dropping Homecoming: The Live Album. But some online fans are speculating that a different project might also be on the horizon. Is Beyoncé about to drop another surprise album? It's definitely possible, but the Beyhive shouldn't get their hopes up just yet.

Fans started speculating that Queen Bey might be "Beyoncéing" her seventh studio album, possibly entitled B7, sometime soon when an entry for B7 appeared on the lyrics website Genius under Beyoncé's discography, showing a release date of April 18. The B7 tracklist has since disappeared, but it was reportedly captured in a screenshot by The Shade Room, and featured collaborations with Rihanna and sister Solange. The entry has since been taken down, and when you click the URL to the original page, it leads to an entry for Homecoming: The Live Album.

Despite the Genius page being taken down, fans still believe that B7 may be upon us regardless, including Lizzo. And who can one trust if not Lizzo?

However, it's important to note that Genius lets users add songs and lyrics to the website themselves, making it very easy for trolls to pass off fake songs and albums as real. This very well might be the case for this mysterious B7 entry, especially considering that Beyoncé keeps her projects under lock and key until she's ready to share them herself. If someone has leaked this precious info and it turns out to be true, somebody's getting fired.

On Twitter, fan accounts have gathered more information about the potential B7 release, with one fan claiming that three new songs, entitled "Mrs. Melanin," "My Body," and "Politica," were registered on ASCAP, a song registry often used by artists, songwriters, producers, and publishers.

While "My Body" is indeed registered on the website, with Beyoncé credited as a songwriter and performer, the other two songs do not appear to be on the site. "My Body" could also turn out to be a song that Bey recorded at some point but decided to not release, so don't let this information get your hopes up.

But whether B7 is coming soon or not quite yet, the Beyhive still has much to look forward to. Homecoming was just released on Netflix, meaning there's over two hours of new Beyoncé footage to analyze and gape at. And if you want to relive her historic Coachella performance on the go, the new live album should do the trick.

“Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities,” Netflix said in a press release obtained by Bustle. “Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.” An inside look into one of Beyoncé's most famous performances? That's worth an album at least.

Bey is also set to make her debut as Nala in The Lion King this summer. Who needs a brand new album when you'll be able to hear her sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" at any moment?