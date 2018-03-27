There may be some good news on the horizon for one of the most famous pop stars in the world. According to Us Weekly, Britney Spears' conservatorship might end soon. Reportedly, her father, Jamie Spears, reasoned that it may be time to end the conservatorship since Spears is in such a good place right now. (Bustle reached out to a rep for Spears for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

An insider at Us Weekly said that the singer's father is figuring out how the court-approved agreement may come to an end. They said, "Jamie is actively consulting with Britney’s medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end."

They then went on to note that the issue now may have to do with when the conservatorship could come to an end, as Spears is set to go on a world tour starting in July. The source said, "It’s just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion." So, it's possible that there could be an end to this agreement sometime in September when the tour is over.

If the conservatorship does come to an end, that would be a major move for Spears and her family since the agreement has been in place for 10 years now, as Us Weekly noted. It would be a big sign that the singer is doing incredibly well in both her personal and professional life. And if you've followed Spears at all the past few years, you'd know that she does indeed appear to be doing exceptionally well.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spears' conservatorship was originally put in place back in 2008. The New York Times reported, in a May 2016 article, that "an undisclosed mental illness and substance abuse" led to the court-approved agreement. The NYT went on to note that Spears' father, along with lawyer Andrew M. Wallet serve as the conservators of her estate.

What does the conservatorship mean for Spears exactly? According to the NYT, the singer can't make any major personal or financial decisions without her conservators' approval. Basically, the singer was not deemed well enough to handle any big decisions in her life, and an end to this agreement would mean placing all of the power back in Spears' hands.

The same NYT article stated, two years ago, that it was possible that the conservatorship could come to an end sometime in the future. The publication noted that there was at least one big sign that her conservators were aware that the singer was making progress in her personal wellbeing. They fought to keep Spears from testifying in three prior lawsuits, with a judge saying testifying could cause "irreparable harm" to her. However, they did let her testify in a May 2016 case against her, which was filed by a former manager. This means that they felt as though she was in a good enough place to give her own testimony.

Spears has also related that she was in a positive place in her life in an April 2015 interview with People. The "Piece of Me" singer told the magazine how happy she was and how much she enjoyed simply spending time with her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. She said, "I’m in a real good place in my life. I have a great show, and I’m able to be off every six weeks and I get to indulge in my kids."

While that interview was three years ago, it doesn't look like much has changed for the singer on the wellness front. She's doing so well in fact that she's set to go on that aforementioned world tour starting in July, which comes after the end to her incredibly successful four-year Las Vegas residency. Spears also made headlines in late March as the new face of Kenzo, which the New Yorker noted is her first major fashion campaign ever. It looks like there really is no stopping Spears. Considering all of her successes, and the fact that she's in such a good place in her life, maybe that conservatorship agreement really will come to an end sooner rather than later.