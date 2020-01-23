Last August, K-pop sensation BTS announced they would be taking an extended break for an unspecified amount of time following their Love Yourself World Tour that ended in April 2019. However, on Jan. 7, they announced the release of their seventh studio album, Map of the Soul: 7. With that in mind, is BTS touring the UK in 2020?

Get ready, because the group will be headlining two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium this July. These are the only two British dates on their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour, but they have left two dates in June free for some mysterious reason. As iNews intriguingly points out, there’s a possibility that if the Twickenham shows sell out quickly, that more shows in the UK could be added. It’s not a bad shout, seeing as there’s only one gig in between the Chicago and London dates. Obviously more info will be available nearer the time, so I’ll keep this updated with any changes.

If you can’t make the Twickenham shows, BTS has two more European destinations in their itinerary before they head over to Japan in late July. These include two shows at Berlin’s Olympiastadion Berlin on July 11-12, and Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on July 17-18.

Info on where to get tickets, alongside sell dates and times, have yet to be announced for the UK. But as Digital Spy points out, tickets will become available for fans in the U.S. on Feb. 7 via Live Nation, just under two months before the first show in Santa Clara. Running with that logic, tickets here could go on sale sometime in May.

So how long do you have to get familiar with Map of the Soul: 7before the tour? Last week (Jan. 17) saw the debut of its first single ‘Black Swan’, which precedes the album’s Feb. 21 release date.