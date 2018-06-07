If there's anyone that's not afraid to make a style statement, it's Cardi B. She's constantly changing her look for different music videos, but this time she's going bold for her everyday look. Cardi B showed off a rainbow hairstyle on Instagram, and while it's likely a wig, it's still the summer hair inspo that you needed in your life. The singer somehow manages to nail a hair color that is just as loud as her personality. It turns out that it's pretty easy to nail the trend too.

Summer is here, which means hair is in full bloom. Cardi B showed off pink, yellow, and blue hair on Instagram with the caption "big momma." The singer wore an all-white dress, which made her colorful half topknot extremely noticeable. Even more noticeable than her matching tri-colored heels. Honestly, she looks like a unicorn in the best possible way.

There's a good chance that this hair style isn't real though. For one, the length is a whole lot longer than usual. Not to mention that she has bangs in the IG shot, which she normally doesn't have. Cardi loves to change up the color and style of her hair, so you never really know how long it will stick around. Either way, she looks pretty darn great.

This look is pretty much begging to be replicated by you sometime this summer. It's super easy to recreate too. Believe it or not, it's so easy that you don't even have to go to a hair stylist to do it. Thanks to the power of beauty, there are tons of products out there that are just waiting to turn someone from normal to Cardi B-level in minutes.

Whether you're looking to rock the look for one night or keep it in for a few weeks, the possibilities are endless. Here's a list of all the temporary and semi-permanent products you'll need if you're looking to get locks like Cardi.

Sephora Prism Airbrush Spray $24 Sephora If you're looking for the easiest possible way to add some color into your life, this is is. The temporary product sprays in, so you can rock the color all day long. Then it rinses right out with shampoo. The product comes in pink, red, blue, teal, gray, and yellow.

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tints $16 Lime Crime The semi-permanent color is for those of you looking for the unicorn-inspired look to last a little bit longer. It's completely DIY, vegan, and cruelty free. Not to mention that there are some pretty incredible colors on the website.

Ulta InstaTint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray $9.99 Ulta With a name like this, the product is pretty much begging to be used for an Instagram moment. The spray-on colors comes in blue, purple, pink, and teal. It's made for all hair types, and there's also a little bit of shimmer in it to kick it up a notch.

Target Punky Color Mood Color Temporary Hair Color $14.99 Target This hair dye actually changes like a mood ring would. It goes from purple to pink with heat. Plus it's temporary, so you don't have to live as a chameleon for he rest of your life — just a few days.

Manic Panic Creamtone™ Hair Color $13.99 Manic Panic Manic Panic is known for their hair dyes, and almost all of them are some sort of unconventional hue. Whether you're looking to use one or try them all at once, this brand has you covered.

Target Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint $12 Target Is Cardi B packing a little too much color for you? There are neutral options as well. Try this Kristin Ess spray-on rose gold tint for all of your summer needs.

Ulta Liquid Hair Chalk $12 Ulta Yes, you read that right. You can actually get rinse-off hair chalk. Just paint it on and wash it off at the end of the day.

All of these products will have you looking in the mirror and say, "eeeooowww."