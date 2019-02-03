The best Super Bowl commercials are those that leave you wanting more, and Doritos has always succeeded in doing just that — with their chips and their ads. Last year, the brand put Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage head to head in an epic lip sync battle with rap coaches Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. This year, a Chance the Rapper and Lionel Richie collaboration is upon us. And, to echo the newest flavor of the addicting snack, it's flamin' hot.

The Super Bowl commercial will, unfortunately, only tease a remix of Richie's hit song, "Hello." The 21 second #NowItsHot clip features Chance and Richie, each with one hand on the ivory keys. Chance seems to have something up his sleeve, and Richie seems to be unsure of the whole thing. But knowing the insane talent that both musicians hold, and the success Chance has had with past collabs, it's bound to be a hit.

According to a press release from Doritos, this is the first time the two artists have collaborated. And, unfortunately, if it's a full version of their "Hello" remix that you're looking for, you're going to have to wait until Feb. 10. The brand announced that a full commercial and song will air during the Grammy Awards next week. Check out the teaser here:

Doritos® on YouTube

It's unclear whether or not the song will be available to stream on iTunes or Spotify for your shower jam session playlist, but more information is likely to be available upon the Feb. 10 airing of the full commercial.

In the meantime, you can always listen to the original track, because it never gets old. The current American Idol judge released the song in 1983, and it peaked as the number one track on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart for two weeks in 1984. It remained on the chart for 24 weeks total.

In a 2014 interview with CTV News, the iconic singer reminisced on how it all began. His producer, James Anthony Carmichael, came over to his house for a song writing session. And as Carmichael approached him, Richie spat a sarcastic joke — nothing out of the ordinary.

"As he turned the corner to come into the room, I turned to him and said: 'Hello, is it me you're looking for?"' Richie told CTV. And Carmichael told him to "finish that song."

"I kept saying to him, 'You gotta be kidding me, right? I was just joking,'" Richie said. "He said, 'No no, that's incredible. Give me a verse to that.' So I actually went in writing this song not liking the song, thinking that it was corny. 'I mean, this is REALLY corny. This is not going to do well.' Then by the time I finished the verse, I fell in love with the song again."

The music video for the song is often spoofed in popular culture. It features Richie as a college professor who falls in love with a blind student. He eventually finds out she reciprocates his feelings when he discovers that she's been sculpting a bust of him in an art class — the catch being it looks nothing like him.

GiraldiMedia on YouTube

"You’ve got to spoof it," Richie told Rolling Stone. "Even I go back and look at it and go, 'Really? Did I work on having hair like that?'"

There will likely be no blind love story in the full commercial released next week. But surely Chance and Richie will find another memorable way to make the song go down in history once again.