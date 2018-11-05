The beauty world is having something of an awakening when it comes to animal cruelty, where more and more brands are pledging to become cruelty-free and are introducing more vegan-friendly products to their collections. The newest brand to do so is a drugstore label, where CoverGirl is now cruelty-free.

This is a big deal because CoverGirl is now the biggest brand to become Leaping Bunny certified, meaning it just got way more accessible and affordable to shop without abandoning your values. In the past - just a few years back, really — it was very difficult to find products that weren't tested on animals. And if the brand made protecting animals a central part of their mission statement, then you usually found yourself shelling out a whole lot more money for those indie products when compared to their drugstore counterparts.

While many people believe spending an extra five or 10 dollars on a product that didn't hurt animals is worth it, not everyone's budget allows them to stick to that principal. But now that CoverGirl has made the switch, their budget-friendly prices are going to include a ton more people into the movement.

Cruelty Free International, the organization that gives out the Leaping Bunny certification that stamps a product as cruelty-free, has just passed the major makeup company as animal-friendly.

"Cruelty Free International is proud to present CoverGirl with the Leaping Bunny certification — the internationally recognized gold standard for cruelty-free designation," the press release shared. "No other certification program has the rigor that seeks to completely eliminate animal testing from a brand’s supply chain — it certifies that no CoverGirl products or ingredients are tested on animals, either by CoverGirl or its suppliers."

CoverGirl believed this was a natural next step in their journey, and felt like they should shoulder the responsibility to help change the beauty world for the better. "At CoverGirl, we believe small steps can lead to big impact, especially in the beauty category. As an iconic beauty brand, we have the responsibility to drive the evolution we believe is critical to the overall health of the industry," the brand shared in a press release. "CoverGirl truly believes that cruelty free cosmetics should be affordable and available to everyone — now it is."

While CoverGirl is now the biggest makeup brand to be cruelty-free, it's definitely not the only one. There are brands like Lush that have been committed to anti-animal testing since their doors opened, and Dove has been certified as cruelty-free by PETA.

PETA has also certified brands like Tarte Cosmetics, NYX Cosmetics, Smashbox, and The Body Shop as cruelty-free, so the movement is starting to gain steam. Then on the other side of the coin, in the fashion world, there is now a massive push to get rid of fur, where brands like ASOS have pledged to no longer use mohair, silk, and cashmere, and luxury labels like Versace, Burberry, Gucci, and Armani have pledged to no longer include fur pieces in their collections.

From your beauty bag to your closet, it's about to become a whole lot easier to stick to your values and still enjoy your favorite brands.