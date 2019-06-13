Let's face it: Harry Styles has the world wrapped around his little finger. Ever since that first audition on X Factor all those years ago, pop fans across the globe have been hanging on his every move. After releasing a very promising debut solo album in 2017, his fans have patiently been waiting for the follow up, and there are some signs that a sophomore album from Styles could be on its way soon. So, will Harry Styles release an album in 2019? I want to know whether you can expect some more good boy bops before the year's out.

Styles debuted his new song "Medicine" at a show in Basel, Switzerland back in March 2018, as the Huffington Post reports, which suggests that new music is definitely happening behind the scenes. With lyrics such as "The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them, and I’m OK with it," the internet was soon hailing it as a "bisexual anthem," the Huffington Post reports, and many began to speculate it was Styles' way of coming out as bisexual, although the singer's yet to confirm or deny anything on that front.

While a sophomore album from Styles has yet to be announced, I've reached out to one of his reps to see whether they can give away any info. So, watch this space. However, I reckon there's a good chance that Styles could be teasing some new tunes, particularly as he's set to appear on The Late Late Show in London alongside host James Corden, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, and Kate Hudson, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, Reggie Watt and even Michelle Obama, as Cosmopolitan reported on Tuesday, June 11 2019.

Rebecca D on YouTube

While he'll reportedly be competing in a game of dodgeball against the former first, Styles may have more up his sleeve. Especially since last time he appeared on The Late Late Show in London he performed "Sign Of The Times" at the beginning of the week, as Rolling Stone reports, and, later, a stunning rendition of "Two Ghosts" on a rooftop with some of the capital's most recognisable landmarks in the background, according to Billboard. I'm praying for some similar performances this time around.

I'm feeling optimistic, though, as back when Styles did that iconic i-D interview with Timothée Chalamet on November 1, 2018, he revealed to the actor: "I'm making my second album right now, so I'm going to do that [making the right choices], read a lot and see what happens." It also looks as though Styles might be working with legendary hitmaker Mark Ronson on it, as he posted a worn out looking Ronson stretched out on a studio sofa onto his Instagram story back in May, which the Twitter account Harry Styles Updates reposted on May 11 2019.

Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, things are looking promising for HS2. Make sure to keep an eye on all of the singer's socials for any news and updates, because who knows — he could be dropping the studio version of "Medicine" any day now. Now I just can't wait for the second season of Styles to begin.