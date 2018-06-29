Go ahead and buy the Duchess of Sussex's favorite jeans and high heels, but you might want to not take her latest advice. According to The Sun, Meghan Markle wears shoes that are too big for her on purpose. But experts say that it might not actually be safe for her. Here's everything you need to know before you think of trying the trend for yourself.

Markle, if you're reading this, please stop wearing shoes that are too big for you.

Now that that's out of the way, let's get you up to speed. According to recent Bustle coverage, Markle purposely wears shoes that are too big for her so that she doesn't get blisters or bunions. Unfortunately, Dr. Miguel Cunha, founder of Gotham Footcare and a leading podiatrist in NYC, tells Bustle that it's not so true.

"I do not recommend wearing shoes that are too big. Proper fitting shoes provide a proper platform for our feet to support our body," Dr. Cunha, tells Bustle. "Shoes that are too big means you will be accommodating the improper fitted size in a dysfunctional way and can lead to foot problems."

Those foot problems are a whole lot bigger than just a few blisters too.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dr. Cunha tells Bustle that Markle could actually be giving herself blisters and bunions from wearing shoes that are too big. She could also possibly be giving herself greater foot issues, like arch pain, neuromas, and achilles tendonitis. Not to mention the risk of physically stumbling from ill-fitting shoes.

"A heel that is too big may equally pose the same amount of problems as a heel that is too small," Dr. Cunha says. "Heels that are too big can also cause friction that can result in painful blisters, callouses and corns to form, especially on the back of the heel as the foot slides back and forth with every step. The constant rubbing of the back of the shoe against the heel can be painful and annoying. The blisters may also become infected and lead to even greater complications."

Of course, Markle has not officially said whether or not she intentionally buys shoes too large. The Sun's source says that it is likely that she does, but Kensington Palace has not commented on the Duchess of Sussex's behalf.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To recap: Markle is wearing shoes that are too big for her to avoid blisters and might actually be giving herself blisters in the process. Blisters are inevitable, my friends. Unless you are the Queen.

According to previous Bustle coverage, Queen Elizabeth has someone on staff that breaks in her shoes for her. Like actually walks around in her size four shoes, so that she is comfortable all day long. There are major perks to running a country.

“The shoes have to be immediately comfortable," Stewart Parvin, who has designed the Queen’s wardrobe for over a decade, told the Evening Standard in 2017. "She does get someone to wear them. The Queen can never say ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk any more."

Unfortunately, Markle doesn't have this luxury. She'll have to stick with Band-Aids and comfortable shoes if she wants to avoid getting blisters. Markle has been on plenty of red carpets and rocked a heel or two in her day, so she probably has the process dow pat by now.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing is for sure though — she should skip upping a size, if that's what she really is doing. There are just too many risks of running up a size. Fashion is painful, but is definitely not worth that kind of physical damage to your foot.