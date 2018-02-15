It's springtime aka the point in time when celebrity hair changes are in full swing, and it's starting out with a drastic move. According to her Instagram posts, Juliana Hough is now a redhead, and she's really excited about it. The actress says that she's never felt more like herself than with red hair, so it looks like this color is here to stay.

Hough has had blonde hair for a while now, but it looks like she's going to be a redhead for good. She traded in her bright blonde locks for a auburn hair. Think: your typical natural redhead, just a little bit darker. She's still go the same, long-layered look, but this time with a brighter color.

The actress not one to be constantly changing it up or trying out drastic hair changes, but apparently she's wanted to go red for six years. Hough has finally taken the leap into redheaded territory. According to her social media, is loving the new 'do.

"I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!!," Hough says in her Instagram caption. "I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!"

Needless to say, Hough is in love with her new locks. As the caption says, she has felt like a redhead her entire life, and now she has the hair to prove it. I'm not exactly sure what that means even as a redhead myself, but it's nice to see her finally living her redheaded dreams.

According to the post, the hairstyle comes courtesy of Alchemist Amber at Nine Zero One in West Hollywood, California. The salon is known for doing tons of different celebrity styles on people like Selena Gomez, Desi Perkins, and Demi Lovato. They didn't say exactly how they got the perfect red color, so, if you're looking to get a similar style, you'll just have to take a photo in and hope for the best.

If the caption is any indication, it looks like the red shade is here to stay for a while. Hough has officially dyed her eyebrows to match the new color. She posted a photo of herself with red brows and hair with the caption #MatchingEyebrowsNow. That's how you know that she is fully committed to the look.

Hough isn't the only one loving her new locks, either. Fans have taken to social media to praise her dye job and even get a little inspiration of their own. When you're feeling yourself this much, the confidence is contagious. get ready, because a new trend is on the rise.

All the heart-eye emojis to you, Hough. People don't just love the look, they LOVE the look. Yes, all caps are necessary.

Because when you dye your hair red on Valentine's Day, the love is contagious.

Redheads just got an even better rep. Thanks, Hough.

When a celebrity dyes their hair a new color, the world instantly takes notices. Get ready to see a lot more of the shade.

I saw Julianne Hough wearing red hair and brows, so I went out and dyed my hair and brows red.

Day? More like week.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

From all of us redheads out there, welcome to the club. We'll teach you the secret handshake when you're ready.