Mindhunter mixes fact with fiction in sometimes confounding ways. The members of the Behavioral Science Unit are all based on real people, but their names have been changed and their stories don't always line up with the real people behind the BSU. But the show's featured serial killers are meticulously researched and depicted as close to their real counterparts as possible. While truth and fiction tend to intermingle when it comes to the show, occasional side characters are created just for Mindhunter. Such is the case with Mindhunter's Kay Mason, played by Lauren Glazier. She's not based on a real person, but the character allows the show to explore Wendy's love life in a way that fans haven't gotten to see yet.

While Mindhunter places much of its focus on what drives people to kill and commit evil acts, the show also spends a significant amount of time on the love lives of the members of the BCU. It's how they cope (or don't cope) with the job, after all. While viewers watched Holden see Dog Day Afternoon with his girlfriend last season and Bill juggle his family and demanding work schedule, the show's first season didn't dive much into Wendy Carr's personal life.

Season 2 changes that with the introduction of Kay, a bartender local to Quantico. Kay and Wendy hit it off almost immediately, though this story line is also a work of fiction. As far as anyone knows, the woman who inspired Wendy, Ann Wolbert Burgess, does not identify as a lesbian.

