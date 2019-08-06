During Season 13 of Real Housewives of Orange County, a newly single Kelly Dodd dated around with a "bench full" of love interests. Now, she's ditched them all for one starting player. Currently, Kelly Dodd is dating Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon who also lives in California, but things are a bit complicated.

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Kelly went Instagram official with their relationship on January 6. However, Kelly has deleted her post since then along with many others from their relationship. The photo was of the two of them in her home state, Arizona. Kelly wrote, "No mystery man here the same one it’s been for awhile. Showing him my ole stomping grounds in Scottsdale."

Why did she delete the post? Probably because the two of them have had an on-again-off-again relationship. She should really just archive posts instead of deleting them just in case they get back together and she wants the posts back on her page. Nevertheless, if Instagram is any indication, their relationship should provide some interesting content on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

One of the few posts that did not get deleted was a video that Kelly shared on January 19 of a yacht day with Kelly, Brian, and some of Kelly's friends. In the video, Kelly referred to Brian as her "main squeeze."

In April, Kelly debunked breakup rumors with a cute selfie and a very direct caption. She wrote, "No the rumors are not true. @drbreagan_plastic_surgeon is still the love of my life." That is a very strong statement to make. And, yes, that post is actually still on her Instagram page.

There seemed to be some trouble in the relationship when Kelly posted a quote on Instagram that said, "If you love someone, set them free. If they come back, it means nobody else liked them. Set them free again." Along with the quote, the outspoken Housewife wrote "#truth."

That quote could have been about anything, but in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish Podcast that was released on July 18, New York Housewife Ramona Singer dished on her Hamptons weekend with Kelly and confirmed the split. Ramona admitted, "I had no clue she had just broken up with her boyfriend until I saw it in the media."

However, their split was short lived, since just the day before the episode came out, Kelly confirmed that she and Brian are back together in an interview with Radar Online. She divulged, "I am not going to try and deny it. Our sexual chemistry is off the chain and I find him to be absolutely irresistible." Good for them.

In regard to the reconciliation, Kelly admitted, "We realized how much we love each other. There are challenges, sure. But instead of throwing in the towel, we decided to work on them together." One of those challenges is geography. Kelly lives in Orange County while Brian is based in San Diego, which is a couple of hours away. Kelly revealed, "He is so loving, but the distance is difficult and it just didn’t work out."

As of this moment, it appears that Kelly and Brian are still together. Their last Instagram photo together is from July 19, but they have liked each other's most recent posts. Not only that, but since Kelly has been very open about their relationship's ups and downs, it's fair to assume that if they do split again, Kelly will be the first to reveal the news.