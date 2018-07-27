It's been a year of massive change for Khloe Kardashian. She's a first-time mom, her Good American denim line is expanding into the activewear category, and she moved to Cleveland while preparing for the birth of her newborn daughter True. Now, Khloe Kardashian has chopped off her hair and is rocking a beautiful bob.

More specifically — it's a bright, white blonde, center-parted, sleek and chic, blunt-cut bob. It looks totally real.

The bob is angled, with shoulder-skimming length. It looks like both a lob and a bob at once. While the cut is structured and strong, it also boasts plenty of length. It’s such an impactful and versatile cut. We can't stop looking at the selfies Koko has posted showing off her newly-shorn locks.

This is a style that Kardashian has rocked before and it's one that looks absolutely terrific on her. That's very likely why she has returned to it.

While chocolate brown waves and highlighted strands have been the look she is most remembered from when she burst onto the scene in the '00s, Koko has been committed to blonde for a while now.

Lately, Kardashian had been rocking tons of volume and length, with blonde waves tumbling down her back while she was pregnant with True.

Until now!

How stunning is Koko with this bob? She's a busy mom and a businesswoman. With this cut, she retains all of the sexiness and maybe even saves herself some styling time! That's because a bob is multi-faceted and low-maintenance.

She also posed with her grandmother (and Kris Jenner's mom) Mary Jo on her birthday. What a pair! Avid KarJenner fans are well aware of MJ and know that Kylie Jenner named the ruby red Lip Kit shade after her. What a classic!

For comparison's sake, here is a shot of Koko from late May featuring long, wavy locks!

Fans are absolutely loving Khloe's return to the bob and they let her know about it in the busy comments field. Check this pic of the reality star and jeans mogul rocking a similar, slightly shorter bob with mega bedhead texture about a year ago.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's another pic of Khloe with shorter hair in 2017. So, yeah, the blunt, long bob is becoming one of Khloe Kardashian's signature. It suits her since it's so fashion forward, modern, malleable, and easy to style. She can do these beachy waves or keep it sleek and stick straight like the Insta image in which she debuted her 'do. She can also go with variations on the color.

She could also opt for some extensions, as well. That's a patented Kardashian koif move! But here's hoping that she keeps the bob. It's truly one of her best looks.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Remember when she was a brunette who favored loads of length?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She has also opted for layers and tendrils while blonde.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian has been a blonde for a while now but she still changes up her locks look by swapping length and styles. This white hot, bold bob is totally working for Koko. In fact, it's working so hard for her that it should be a full-time employee.