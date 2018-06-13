There is no hair trend that is too bold for a Kardashian. The women have gone from blond back to black with ease, but now one of them is stopping to show off some color in-between. As People Style found, Kim Kardashian now has blue hair, and there's a good chance that it's the real deal. If this color wasn't already on your radar, it will be soon.

It wouldn't be a casual Wednesday without Kardashian changing up her hair. The KKW Beauty founder stepped out sporting some brand new Yeezy whatever-season-we're-on-now and a brand new blue 'do. The navy blue hair isn't quite like her little sister's iconic hair. Instead of going for a bold, bright shade, she stuck with something much closer to her natural hue.

It's a color that her stylist, Chris Appleton, calls blue black. Although it is more blue than black. Appleton, who is taking credit for the new 'do over on Instagram, teased fans that something big was coming before it did with the caption "something is coming..." It's unclear if he was talking about the new Yeezy gear or the hair, but let's just go with the latter.

Because her hair is right around the same length and texture that she was rocking previously, there's a good chance that this is not a wig. Only time — and Instagram selfies — will tell though.

Another sign that points to the this-is-her-real-hair theory is Appleton himself. The celebrity hair stylist was the one who took Kardashian from black to bright blonde and back. He even occasionally gives some tips for how to make the transition yourself.

"I get a lot of questions about lightening hair to Ash blonde, the key part using @olaplex during the color process. It’s an essential," the caption reads.

So go ahead and run to the salon, my friends.

But if you think the hair change is good, you should see what she wore with it. The 37-year-old stepped out supporting her hubby in an all-blue Yeezy outfit to match her new locks. I'm talking blue crop top, matching blue high-waisted leggings, and thigh-high boots. Oh, and it was complete with a pair of blue sport sunglasses, of course.

*Insert I'm Blue (Da Ba Dee Da Ba Die) reference here.*

Just when you thought the monochrome was too much, she showed up in a bright orange outfit as well. You know, because if blue leggings, crop top, and thigh-high boots is too much, try a bright orange turtle neck, sweatshirt, cargo pants, and heels instead.

This is neither the first time that Kardashian has gone blue nor the first time that she has had an all-blue outfit. She showed off her light blue hair color the exact same way — by matching head-to-toe monochrome in late 2017.

The new color is a lot different than her previous blue look though. For one, she's got long hair. For another, this one is likely real. After all, life is too short to have the same hair style for more than six months. Or maybe that just works for the Kardashians.

According to Kardashian herself, Kanye s the inspiration behind many of the hair colors that she tries. Kardashian shared that her rapper husband was the one that first inspired her to go blonde in the first place. She even recently dyed her hair blonde for their anniversary, since it's his favorite. Seeing that she was outfitted in head-to-toe Yeezy clothing, there's a good chance that this blue was a Kanye-inspired look as well.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So for those of you keeping score, that's pink, blonde, black, light blue, navy, and silver. What will be next? Only Kanye can tell.