It's no secret that the Kardashians are known for switching up their hair looks, say, every other month. Despite the many drastic hair changes they've donned on social media, Kim Kardashian's red hair is a celebrity hair change no one saw coming. It's a look that will decease and resurrect you all in one swoop.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared plenty of bold looks with her fans plenty of times before this fiery switch. She's donned ombre blond for past KKW Beauty collections ,and even switched from pink to yellow to blue-colored hair. However, the social media star's most recent hair change is hotter than expected.

According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian was leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles when she was spotted with new colored locks. Kardashian sported a head of firetruck red hair that not only tossed her natural black hair to the side, but it was also only long enough to reach her shoulders.

Kardashian is one fashion icon who commonly matches her hair to her outfits and this time was no exception. Kim wore a tight blazing red and orange leather jumpsuit with a fiery detailed bust. One things for sure, this outfit is devilishly good-looking. You can see the look here.

While this could be a shock for some fans, Kim debuted an entirely different red look on her Snapchat stories. The gag is that the hair was even shorter than this shoulder-length style in a bob hair cut. The makeup mogul took a video of herself sporting wavier deep red roots while sucking on a cherry red lollipop sitting behind-the-scenes in a studio.

The social media star also took the opportunity to match her candy apple red hair to her outfit and wore a hot red top with little makeup save for a soft red eyeshadow.

Before you go dye your own tresses, know that this may not be Kim's actual hair. Although Kardashian has chopped her hair off in the past, there's a chance this new red hot chilly pepper hair style could be another addition to her wig collection.

Back in January, Kardashian had posted several selfie videos sporting three different wig colors: an ocean blue, a pastel pink, and a golden yellow blond. Not to mention, she wore matching colored eyebrows with some of them that shook fans to their core. Kardashian disclosed that she had been wearing the hair for a special project that turned out to be the looks for her KKW Hearts campaign in the fragrances "Baby Girl", "Wifey", and "Baddie".

Since Kardashian has already launched her true red lipstick for KKW Beauty, only time will tell where in her empire this look will appear. No one's complaining though because this hair is fire.