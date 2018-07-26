It's been more than four years since Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble started dating, and now, rumors are swirling that they may have decided to finally tie the knot. According to People, Jenner was spotted wearing a large diamond ring that looks suspiciously like an engagement ring — and yes, it's on her left hand — and now, fans are speculating that he might have popped the question. So what's going on? Is Kris Jenner engaged? (Bustle reached out to Jenner's agents for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

As People pointed out, on Wednesday, Jenner was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a ring that can be described in no other way than giant, along with a diamond band. Not only can this ring be seen from space, but it's also gorgeous, and it's definitely giving off engagement vibes. However, being that Jenner has yet to fill anyone in on the details publicly, it's hard to know whether or not this is actually a ring that means she's getting married or if she's just wearing it as an accessory — after all, this is a woman who loves her bling.

Interested? You can see a photo of the ring here, although you might want to put on sunglasses first.

So what's the deal, Jenner? Are you engaged or not? Unfortunately, she's not talking about it at the moment, although her last Instagram post shows off a beautiful flower arrangement her friend, Jeff Leatham, sent her.

So far, the only evidence that exists that Jenner might be engaged is the picture of her wearing the ring. Otherwise? This investigation is coming up empty. As Jenner herself would say, "This is a case for the FBI."

And if you're hoping that she and Gamble will tie the knot someday, this might be a good time to temper your expectations. Last year, a source close to the couple claimed to People that they "will never get married," and during an appearance on The Ellen Show in February 2017, she also said she couldn't see herself walking down the aisle a third time.

"You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well," she told DeGeneres at the time. "So I don't know. You never know... I'm going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt's book, or Kourtney's book. I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"

TheEllenShow on YouTube

It's also important to remember that this is far from the first time that Jenner has been spotted in public wearing a diamond ring, and this isn't even the first time engagement rumors about this couple have surfaced this year. In fact, in March, Gamble was photographed wearing a silver band that made many fans wonder if he and Jenner were engaged or had gotten secretly married, but nothing ever came of those rumors.

For a definitive answer, we'll have to wait for Jenner or Gamble to respond to the rumors, but don't be surprised if they never do. What really matters is that these two seem like they're happy together, regardless of whether they're planning a wedding in the future or not. And having seen how hard Jenner works every day on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she definitely deserves a supportive relationship in her life.