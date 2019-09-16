If anyone can revive the pink hair trend with edgy precision, it's K. Stew. Actor Kristen Stewart has pink hair now, and as to be expected, the former Twilight star rocked the pastel shade in a thoroughly badass way. It's a total punk rock pixie.

Rather than going full-on bright pink from root to tip, Stewart's choppy cut featured dark roots, a "bronde" base, and a cotton candy cast on the top layer. It was tri-color look that came together seamlessly, retaining the actor's signature edge. The unexpected color added a dose of playful experimentation to the sophisticated red carpet style she has been wearing at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. Bustle reached out to Stewart's reps for more information on her hair change.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart wore her hair slicked back and off her face with a single strand falling on her forehead while at the French festival on Sept. 13. She has been promoting her new film Seberg, in which she plays the title character.

Stewart paired her pink locks with a cropped white tweed jacket, black shorts, and a pair black and white heels.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's a look at Stewart's coif from the back, where the top is pinned with a whole bunch of barrettes. It gave an already edgy look more of a mohawk-like feel.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart was seen again with pink hair on Sept. 14. She wore a blue blazer with a white cropped top, shorts with black button detail, and crew socks with black combat boots. Much like the bedhead hair, her outfit had contrasting elements and the overall presentation was a total win.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor also went with slept-in strands while rocking a colorblocked crop top, tailored black Bermuda shorts, and T-strap cream-colored heels on Sept. 13. Stewart's uniform has been crop tops, shorts, and pink hair while abroad, but each look has been a little different based on small yet high impact details and flourishes.

While pink hair may be her style right now, Stewart is known for changing her hair with frequency. Here's a look at some of Stewart's most memorable and dramatic 'dos.

1. Chestnut Bella Swan Waves Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stewart skyrocketed to fame with long, chestnut brown waves while playing Bella Swan in the mega popular Twilight film franchise. She opted for this voluminous, deeply side parted, and amber-tinted look back in 2013.

2. Shaggy Mullet Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stewart portrayed iconic rocker Joan Jett in The Runaways back in 2010. She chopped her locks into a layered, dark chocolate style similar to Jett's signature coif. Stewart's shag stood out thanks to all that volume at the crown.

3. Icy Blond Buzz Cut Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor has favored shorn strands for quite some time now. She went with an icy blonde buzz cut in 2017 and it was absolutely unforgettable. She usually trafficked in statement smoky eyes when her hair was super short.

4. Platinum Pixie Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stewart's platinum pixie from 2018 was another adventurous punk rock look She has kept this deconstructed 'do for the past year or so. She plays with the color and the styling and just might inspire you to get chop your locks into a punk pixie, too.