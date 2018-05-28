Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer season. To celebrate, so many brands and retailers, from Nordstrom to ColourPop to Tarte, offer amazing sales and savings. Kylie Cosmetics is having a Memorial Day Sale and is offering some serious discounts you don't want to miss.

The brand posted the details of the Kylie Cosmetics Memorial Day Sale on its official Instagram and Twitter feeds on Sunday, May 27 aka the day before Memorial Day. It's basically a 20 percent off sale and it applies to the entire site. You get $10 off a $50 spend, $15 off on orders over $75, $20 off on $100, $25 off on $125, $30 off on $150, and beyond. It's all laid out in the graphic in the post below.

Kylie Cosmetics is also offering free domestic shipping as part of the sale. So U.S. residents are able to enjoy double the savings. You can't beat that —you would be wise to take advantage of the sale and stock up on Lip Kit colors you've been eyeing for a while or on products you've been coveting but have yet to commit to.

Some conditions apply so read the fine print while shopping the brand's site, which is its main digital sales platform. The sale is valid while supplies last. Therefore, time is off the essence.

There are lots of savings in your future. It's a "the more you spend, the more you save" sale. So if you've been meaning to bring home a haul from Kylie Cosmetics, now is the time to do it.

The caption of this post confirms that the brand is offering a discount on shipping, as well. That's another awesome addition to already impressive savings.

Yes, palettes are included. Like those from the Weather Collection, which was inspired by Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi.

Have you tried the Kylighters yet? Get to it! The summer season is upon us and glow-giving products are a must.

There are so many matte liquid lippies to choose from. Since you are getting a discount, why not try an adventurous and unusual shade?

The concealers count towards the sale. A lot of shades are sold out. But if the one that suits your skin tone isn't, grab it.

Stock up on singles.

Don't snooze on the velvet texture, either. It's lighter and wears more comfortably than the usual long-lasting mattes. But both are ace when it comes to pigment and creating those sexy, statement puckers.

The Kylie Cosmetics Memorial Day Sale ends on Monday, May 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which is also Tuesday, May 29 at 2:59 a.m. ET. So you have the entire day to shop. Since there likely plenty of Kylie-philes shopping the sale, colors, or products could veritably sell out. Also, there are some products and shades that are already sold out. Therefore, delaying is a bad idea!

So before you hit the beach with friends or BBQ with the fam, indulge in a little retail therapy. Build your summer season makeup wardrobe via the Kylie Cosmetics site.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

This message appears on each item that the sale is applicable to when you go to shop. There is no code to enter when checking out. The discount is automatically applied to your cart as you add items. The site also keeps track of how much more you need to spend in order to attain the next level of savings. It does all of the math for you. You could end up hitting that $200 mark quickly. There are tons of products and hues in the Kylie Cosmetics repertoire.

Happy Memorial Day and happy Lip Kit shopping.