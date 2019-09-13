Cuz I Love You, Lizzo’s latest studio album, contains a multitude of anthems about self-empowerment. While the rapper sings about being her own soulmate in the upbeat track "Soulmate," fans are still no doubt wondering: Is Lizzo single? The rapper and Hustlers star is all about self-love right now. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in August, Lizzo opened up about her dating life on the heels of her celebrated performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In the interview, the "Truth Hurts" rapper revealed that while she isn’t currently seeing anyone, her DMs are still very much "poppin'."

"My DMs are more poppin' than my p*ssy, I'll tell you that much," she told ET, before recalling a recent experience in a bar. "This guy tried to holler at me at the bar last night and for some odd reason, I just wasn't feeling it. I don't know what it is now, but you can't just be like, 'You ordering all those drinks by yourself? I'll help you carry those drinks’... Like, I feel like I need something else."

She also opened up about the difficulties of making such connections post-fame. "I think it's hard to understand what it's like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this sh*t," she told ET. "Famous people connect with millions of people at a time, and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend. So it's really hard to kind of cipher through the bullsh*t and find the real people."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More so, while the flute-playing rapper has slid into the DMs of Drake and flirted with the likes of Trevor Noah, she’s hinted in the past that she’s open to a relationship with all genders. “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing,” she told Teen Vogue in June 2018. “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

As for what she’s looking for in a potential partner, Lizzo told ET back in August, "There's gotta be something real about you, or you gotta be fine as hell, either or.” In the meantime, however, the rapper — who will next star opposite Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and more in Hustlers, in theaters Sept. 13 — is focusing on her music career, which serves as a form of “therapy.”

“When I was younger, I had a friend who was always helping me out with self-care, and he would be like, 'You got to take some time to meditate, you got to eat bagels with cream cheese and you got to chill,'” she told ET. “And I was like, 'You are so good at this! You are so good at being happy.’ And he was like, 'I am only good at being happy because I was so sad'... and it’s the same with me. I need this music to be my therapy because I have been solo and I refuse to live life like that anymore."

Whether she's single or in a relationship, Lizzo's celebration of self-love is what makes her 100% that b*tch.