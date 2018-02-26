It's not uncommon to get an itch between your shoulder blades during the end of winter to change up your hair. As we're getting closer and closer to end of the tundra-like season and the coats and salt-stained boots are being shed, some of us get the need to re-haul our hair along with our chunky-knit wardrobes. That's exactly why Mandy Moore going blonde makes perfect sense.

The actress is going back to her "Candy" pop star roots with a dark blonde ombre. According to Refinery29, she enlisted the help of stylist Ashley Streicher to give her a tousled lob cut, and colorist Tracey Cunningham to give her the warm blonde tone. These stylists aren't new to the celebrity stratosphere, where Streicher often does Moore's hair, sharing photos on her Instagram of Cosmopolitan cover shoots and award show red carpet looks, where she's the reigning stylist for the actress. She was the one who shared the first sneak-peek of Moore's new look, writing in the caption, "Someone’s got a new lewk. Loving Mandy’s fresh new #BLONDE by @traceycunningham1 fresh chop by me."

Being a woman with a bob of her own, it seems to be her signature cut, where she snipped Moore's shoulder length hair into a lob mirroring her own. Coincidentally, she also gave the same look to Sarah Paulson a few weeks back.

She also gave a similair cut to Alison Brie on Feb. 12, taking over Hollywood with bobs one actress at a time.

As for Moore's look, Streicher's followers were dying over the transformation, asking her to put up a tutorial to teach them how to style their own lobs in the same way. "Dying for a waves tutorial!! Products, how hot an iron.. all of it please!!! Teach us mortals your ways," one fan wrote. "Love this! And yes, would love a tutorial on how to get these gorgeous waves," another agreed.

As for Cunningham, the colorist who gave Moore her new blonde hue, she too has had her fair share of celebrity clients. Scrolling through her Instagram, you see a parade of A-listers. From creating Khloe Kardashian's bright blonde balayage, to Jessica Biel's golden ombre, to January Jone's natural looking blonde, her roster is long and qualified.

Moore shared her hair transformation on her own Instagram, too. In her caption she explained that the appointment happened immediately after she wrapped shooting This is Us, indicating she was itching for the change.

"I’m slowly morphing into @streicherhair. Now if I could only master those “cool girl” waves all on my own," Moore wrote. "And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus. As you do..."

You got to love how relatable it is that Moore thinks she'll struggle recreating those waves on her own at home. How many of us have left looking flawless from the salon, only to spend two hours trying to hack the look after washing our hair a few days after?

Fans were supportive, sharing how she inspired their next appointment look. "Serious hair goals! Growing my hair out from a pixie so I want this hair style ASAP! Always gorgeous," one follower shared. "Yessssss! Color looks great. The waves take time.... but you’ll get it," another encouraged.

Moore's hair is obviously a hit. And no one will blame you if you copy her exact look during your next salon visit.