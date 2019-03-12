Celebrities have been changing their hair in 2019 like it's their day job. Some star-studded hair looks have included buzz cuts and bangs galore. However, Mandy Moore's bob haircut is one popular short hair look that even the biggest stars can't resist donning. Plus, Moore's dye job for this slayed style will set you back $6.

The This Is Us actor chopped off her brown locks and unveiled a curly, but fringed bob on March 8. Moore took to Instagram to share the new 'do and explained that she was going for a very different look. Not to mention, the actor used affordable hair care brand Garnier to achieve a darker set of brown locks.

"Surprise! I got a chop!" Moore captioned the photo. "I recently colored my hair with the help of my partner @GarnierUSA Nutrisse 53 with the help of the brand’s new virtual Shade Selector tool. I stayed true to my brunette roots so I wanted to make a big change with my cut. What do you think of my new look?"

Moore's dark brunette hair has become a staple look for her since her days of being blond and crooning to her 1999 single "Candy". The affordable dye job is also a win for any beauty lover hoping to dye their hair dark.

Before Moore did the big chop, her hair was a light brown shade and used to cascade right past her shoulders. However, the star has opted for a dark chestnut brown shade and even the actor's biggest fans can pick up her dye job at their local Target.

The actor stated in her Instagram post that she is a partner of Garnier. For this particular look, Moore's used Garnier's Nutrisse Nourishing Permanent Hair Color Creme in 53 Chestnut.

Nourishing Permanent Hair Color Creme

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Permanent Hair Color Creme $6.99 Target Buy at Target

While this color creme is labeled as a chestnut, it can also be described as a medium golden brown. Whether or not brunette is in the cards for hair fans, Target offers the Nourishing Hair Color Creme in 31 shades. The shades in the hair color creme even range from Extra Light Buttery Blond to Blackest Black. Yes, those are the actual shade names.

A dye job like this one also doesn't damage hair. Garnier's hair color treatment includes oils like avocado, olive, and shea. From root to tip, hair fibers stay conditioned for a long-lasting hair color .

The person responsible for Moore's new bold hairdo is hair stylist Ashley Streicher. Moore has sought out Streicher for numerous looks all awards season. Some of the sick hairstyles Streicher's achieved for Moore include the actor's sleeked back low ponytail the actor wore at the SAG Awards red carpet.

Sleek looks seem to be a specialty for Streicher. The hair stylist was also the creator for Moore's simple but chic look from the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Moore has definitely switched out from her lengthy This Is Us mom look and into a bold and beautiful bob. Long or short, Moore seems to love her hair either way.