It's a tale as old as time: Girl meets boy. Boy seems too good to be true. Girl falls madly in love. Boy starts showing his true colors. All hell breaks loose. That's what viewers can expect to see while watching Lifetime's newest thriller Murdered at 17, which premieres on Sunday, July 8. According to the official synopsis, the story centers around Brooke Emerson (Cristine Prosperi), who soon discovers that her new boyfriend, Jake Campali (Blake Burt), isn't as good of a guy as she thought he was. In fact, he "continuously manipulates and controls her, eventually framing her for murder." That all sounds extremely intense, which is why it's good news that Murdered at 17 is not based on a true story.

Yes, like many other Lifetime movies of yore, Murdered at 17 is a work of pure fiction. So no, there is no Brooke and there is no Jake hellbent on ruining her life. But that's a big part of the reason why audiences love Lifetime movies to begin with — they're completely over the top, extremely action-packed, and yes, mostly invented. And it seems that this project is no different. Unfortunately, though, the idea of a girl being manipulated and controlled by her boyfriend is hardly a foreign concept. In fact, manipulation is highly common in relationships and there are some clear warning signs to be aware of if you're concerned that you're currently involved in one.

That's not to say that any of these instances result in one partner trying to convince the other that they committed murder. But that's part of the "over the top" fun when it comes to Lifetime movies.

A summary on Murdered at 17's IMDB page gives a few more interesting details about how this particular story will play out, which will undoubtedly make you want to watch it all the more. The summary states:

"Pretty and popular, seventeen-year-old Brooke Emerson is the envy of her classmates — and even some of her closest friends. But while she seems to have it all, Brooke has never felt so lost. Ever since she sustained a head injury during a cheerleading stunt the previous year, she's suffered from a disorder that causes her to fly into uncontrollable, sometimes violent rages. As hard as she tries to keep it together, she finds herself in danger of jeopardizing her seemingly perfect life."

"It isn't until Brooke meets Jake, a handsome and charismatic stranger, that she feels like she's found someone who not only understands her, but accepts her for who she is. As tempting as it is to get swept up in the romance, she can't help but feel like something in their relationship isn't quite right. When her best friend is brutally murdered, Brooke has no choice but to depend on her new love...especially because she's worried that she might be the killer."

So is Jake using Brooke's condition against her to cover up his own crimes or did she really play a part in something sinister? If it's the former, will she find a way to prove her innocence? If it's the latter, will she get caught? Curious viewers will just have to tune in this weekend and watch the killer (get it? killer?) movie to know one way or the other, but at least you can rest easy in knowing that this story of a fledging relationship gone wrong is a far cry from real life events. Suffice to say, by the time the movie's credits role on Sunday night, you'll feel a lot better about your own love life.